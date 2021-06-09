MILLBROOK, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 17a-4 LLC's DataParser now supports Fuze. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third party data into any archive for retention. Fuze's cloud-based unified communications and contact center platform, built for enterprise, enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture.
"We are delighted to be adding support for Fuze. Chat and collaboration platforms are critical to today's remote workforce. Clients need to be able to leverage cutting edge technologies for communication while still staying in compliance with rules and regulations," said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.
"This partnership will help our joint customers deploy Fuze, while adhering to their current compliance polices and procedures. Compliance officers are able to easily include Fuze chats and files into their eDiscovery queries," said David McCormack, senior technical product manager at Fuze.
The Fuze module of DataParser allows clients to bring their Fuze chat messages, including files and meeting metadata, into any compliance archive for retention, supervision and eDiscovery. Daily chats are threaded, as with all DataParser supported interfaces, so Compliance officers can review full conversations. The new Fuze module of DataParser is added to the already robust supported interface list joining Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex Teams, Quip, Symphony, Yammer, Bloomberg and others. As with all DataParser interfaces, Fuze chat message data is formatted into EMLs with shared files attached.
DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users' chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser's processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive.
DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans. All major archiving technologies are supported allowing clients to leverage resources and keep compliance costs to a minimum. VMs are supported, including AWS and Azure. Message delivery options include the ability to send via SMTP into an archive, to a file location or a mailbox.
For a free trial or more information about DataParser visit 17a-4.com or email sales@17a-4.com.
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4's DataParser is the leading independent middleware solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4's eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4's service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
