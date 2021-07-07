MILLBROOK, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 17a-4, LLC has released Zoom DataParser in Beta for client testing and feedback. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third-party data into any archive. Zoom is simplified video conferencing and messaging across any device. Zoom's secure, reliable video platform powers all of your communication needs, including meetings, chat, phone, webinars, and online events. DataParser brings your Zoom chats and meeting info into your archive for your supervision and eDiscovery needs.
The Beta version of Zoom DataParser is available now for testing and feedback. The final GA release date for Zoom DataParser will be announced soon. Zoom DataParser captures users Zoom Chat, Zoom Meeting and Webinar chats. Supported features include collection of meeting and participant data, message edits and deletes and video and audio recording files.
The new Zoom module of DataParser will be added to the already robust supported interface list joining Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex Teams, Fuze, Yammer, Bloomberg and many others. As with all DataParser interfaces, Zoom chats are threaded into conversations and formatted into EMLs so they are easily ingested into an archive.
"We've designed DataParser to ensure full chain-of-custody. One of the largest money management firms was able to prove the integrity of their archived messages by using 17a-4's chain-of-custody methodology when challenged in court." said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.
DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users' chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser's processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries. All major archiving technologies are supported by DataParser allowing clients to leverage in house resources and keep compliance costs to a minimum.
DataParser offers on-premise and cloud plans. For more information about the upcoming DataParser releases visit 17a-4.com.
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4's DataParser is the leading independent middleware solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans and is deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems to archive millions of chats daily. 17a-4's eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4's service to capture Twitter and YouTube activities. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
