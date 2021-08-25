NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The data center chip market has the potential to grow by USD 18.77 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.54%.
The data center chip market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The data center chip market analysis includes the product, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the data center chip market growth during the next few years. However, cybersecurity issues will be a major challenge for market vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center chip market covers the following areas:
- Data Center Chip Market Sizing
- Data Center Chip Market Forecast
- Data Center Chip Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Achronix Semiconductor Corp.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Graphcore Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- ASICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- GPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
