Distinctly nutritious and artistically blended plant-based soups readily available on Amazon
ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 18 Chestnuts, a collection of distinctly nutritious and artistically blended plant-based soups, recently launched a curated box of soups for purchase on Amazon Prime. The box consists of three 16 oz. flavors: Asparagus Shiitake, Butternut Squash & Pear and Red Pepper Pomodoro and can be purchased for $39.99.
All the soups are vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, low-glycemic, low-sugar and sustainably sourced. With sustainability as a core value, 18 Chestnuts soups are shelf-stable and are carefully packaged in glass jars. Glass has a much higher recyclability rate than the single-use plastics, making it a better choice for the environment.
"We want our customers to have healthy soups delivered right to their doorsteps, without the hassle of grocery shopping and prepping or cooking meals. With a deep understanding of food, health, and nutrition, we've carefully crafted delicious, plant-based soups to provide the nutrients our bodies need, ready-to-purchase on Amazon Prime," said Founder of 18 Chestnuts, Ilona Kossoff.
Additionally, consumers can purchase all seven of their flavors on their website as a one-time order (16 oz or 32 oz size) or on a subscription basis as a Petite Plan (six 16 oz jars) or Grande Plan (six 32 oz jars) with the option of two delivery cadences to choose from. The soups also make for a great gifting option for an easy, healthy, nutritious meal.
To purchase the soups on Amazon Prime, click here.
To learn more or purchase additional flavors of 18 Chestnuts soups, please visit https://18chestnuts.com.
About 18 Chestnuts
Founded by Ilona Kossoff, 18 Chestnuts began as an expression of her creative self in the kitchen. With nutrition at its forefront, 18 Chestnuts focus on the power of plants to nourish and heal the body. All soups are created with locally sourced vegetables and natural ingredients and blended for a more plant-based nutrition in every sip. For more information, visit https://18chestnuts.com.
Media Contact
Ally Bertik, Marketing Maven, 3109947381, ally@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE 18 Chestnuts