NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gamification market is expected to grow by USD 19.69 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gamification market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The gamification market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Gamification Market Participants:
Allen Interactions Inc.
Allen Interactions Inc. offers gamification-based learning for corporate training, employee engagement, and others services.
Ambition
Ambition offers sales gamification software for salesforce.
Aon Plc
Aon Plc offers gamified assessment solution for candidate engagement and differentiates the assessment process from the hiring competition.
Gamification Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The Gamification market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Healthcare
- Entertainment
- Retail
- Education
- Others
- Application
- Consumer-driven Application
- Enterprise-driven Application
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The gamification market is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning. In addition, the rise in mergers and acquisitions is expected to trigger the gamification market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
