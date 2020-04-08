RESTON, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1901 Group LLC, announced the award of a subcontract from Salient CRGT, Inc. in support of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO)'s IT infrastructure and application systems environment. The contract has a 8.5-month base period, four (4) twelve-month option periods, and one (1) 7.5 -month option period.
The GAO is responsible for supporting the Congress in meeting its constitutional responsibilities and improving the performance and ensuring the accountability of the federal government for the benefit of the American people.
As a subcontractor with experience transforming IT service delivery for federal customers,
1901 Group will provide remote managed services and network monitoring and management from its 24x7 FedRAMP authorized enterprise IT operations center. Additionally, 1901 Group will deploy GAO's next generation information technology service management (ITSM) platform to increase the use of automation and data analytics to improve performance.
"We are proud to team with Salient CRGT in this critical journey to transform GAO's IT infrastructure, applications, and systems," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP of Business Development. "Through 1901 Group's enterprise managed services and cybersecurity capabilities, we will provide sophisticated technologies and business performance improvement to ultimately deliver timely and accurate information to Salient CRGT, GAO, Congress, and the American people."
About 1901 Group, LLC
1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector. We improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. Our capabilities include cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.
