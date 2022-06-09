2022 Learning Impact Awards Celebrate Transformative Solutions for K-12, Higher Education, and Lifelong Learning
LAKE MARY, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1EdTech™, the world-leading non-profit collaborative advancing edtech and learning impact, announced the nine winning projects in the Learning Impact Awards 2022 competition. The two Platinum Award winners were recognized for an innovative solution to combat COVID learning loss over the summer months and a teaching platform that allows institutions of higher education to share high-quality images as interactive and engaging learning tools.
The 1EdTech Learning Impact Awards recognize high-impact, evidence-based digital learning solutions and strategies implemented in an educational setting to elevate learning experiences and impact. A panel of institutional leaders—who observe and evaluate the project presentations—and the edtech community-at-large vote for the winners. From the 34 finalists in this year's competition, expert judges and public voters selected those demonstrating the most significant impact on personalized learning, institutional performance, and the digital learning ecosystem.
This year's Platinum Award winners include Gwinnett County Public Schools, the 13th largest school district in the U.S., which teamed up with Classworks to mitigate learning loss and unfinished learning precipitated by COVID and prepare students for the upcoming school year. They created a customized, online Summer Enrichment and Acceleration (SEA) program that leveraged 1EdTech's Competency and Academic Standards Exchange® (CASE®) framework to provide superior standards-based learning experiences for all students. Learn more about their project, Using CASE to Power Standards-Based Learning for All Students.
The other Platinum Award-winning project came from OpenLearning and the Biomedical Education Skills and Training (BEST) Network. Their online image-based teaching platform allows institutions to share large, high-quality images and knowledge, providing cost-effective and equitable access to biomedical images and tools worldwide. The non-profit BEST Network brought together academics from leading medical schools to address this critical need in biomedical and life science education. Learn more about their project, Slice: Enabling Inter-Institutional Sharing of Large, High-Quality Images and Virtual Microscopy Slides.
2022 Gold Awards
- Building an Interoperable Statewide Digital Ecosystem (View SAFARI Montage and South Carolina Department of Education's project video)
- XCredit (View Muzzy Lane and Education Design Lab's project video)
2022 Silver Awards
- Haverhill Makes Quick Recovery from Ransomware Attack with ClassLink (View ClassLink and Haverhill Public Schools' project video)
- HenryConnects (View Common Good Learning Tools and Henry County Schools' project video)
2022 Bronze Awards
- BadgeMe, IBM's Badge Application Workflow Solution (View IBM's project video)
- Competency-Based Tracking for Interprofessional Education Leveraging Institutional Data (View the University of Michigan's project video)
- Learning e-Portal – ''L-Gate'' (View Uchida Yoko Co., Ltd.'s project video)
The annual Learning Impact Awards competition is open to all educational institutions, school districts, states, edtech suppliers, and workplace training organizations worldwide. Organizations from Australia, England, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Turkey, and the United States participated in the 2022 competition. View all project resources submitted by the finalists.
2022 Honorable Mentions
- A New Integrated Learning Platform "ClassPad.net" (Casio Computer Co., Ltd.)
- Art Courses Provide Real-World Evidence of Knowledge and Skills Mastery (Florida Virtual School and FlexPoint Education Cloud)
- BellXcel - An Evidence-Based Youth Programming Software (BellXcel and Magic Edtech)
- Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) Program using Parchment Award CLR Services (Parchment and Temple University)
- Conscious Capitalism Simulation: Teaching Corporate Responsibility through Serious Games (Marketplace Simulations and Western Governors University)
- CTE Courses Build Soft Skills & Increase Employability (Florida Virtual School and FlexPoint Education Cloud)
- DigitalEd Helps University of the Sciences Deliver Engaging Online Learning in STEM (DigitalEd and University of the Sciences)
- Elements of Success – Promoting Self-Regulated Learning through Learning Analytics (University of Iowa)
- Enhancing HyFlex Instruction for Multiple Learning Modalities (Purdue University Teaching and Learning Technologies)
- FeedbackFruits Tool Suite at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (FeedbackFruits and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania)
- Happy Students, Happy Learners: Lt Increases Student Engagement at the University of Auckland (ADInstruments and University of Auckland)
- High Resolves: Empowering Young People from Across the Globe with Real-Time, High-Impact Learning (OpenLearning and High Resolves)
- Implementing NEO LMS at Mindbuilders Preschool (Cypher Learning and Mindbuilders Preschool)
- JA Titan® Blended Model Program (Junior Achievement USA)
- Kaplan's MCAT® Live Online Course: Blending Personalized Asynchronous Learning with Compelling Live (Kaplan)
- MagicBox and Folens Ease Assessment with Homework Space (Magic Edtech)
- mCourser (Learnetic SA)
- Noni™ – a Digital Coach for Building Trauma-Sensitive Classrooms (Noni and Teaching Strategies)
- Open A.I. Language Learning Authoring and Execution Tools Leveraged by QTI / LTI (Digital Knowledge Co. Ltd.)
- Pikmykid Notification System (Pikmykid)
- Proximity Learning: Connecting All Learners with the Expert Teachers They Deserve (Proximity Learning)
- Re-energize Students: Using the Metaverse to Immerse Students in their Learning - - - Experience in Online (Virbela. Tec Virtual Campus and Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey)
- Synapse V.R. (Nucco and Southern New Hampshire University)
- UNDP in Turkey: Education Mapping and Workforce Alignment of Syrian Refugees in Gaziantep (Sertifier and UNDP)
- University of Leeds Accomplishes a "Digital by Default" Strategy with Gradescope by Turnitin (Turnitin and University of Leeds)
A summary of trends from all projects will be presented in the 2022 Learning Impact Report to be released in the early fall. The nomination period for the 2023 competition will open in January.
Look here for more information on the 1EdTech Learning Impact Awards.
