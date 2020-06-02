REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the enterprise-class Wireless LAN market softened in 1Q 2020. However, sales of Cloud-Managed surged over 20 percent above the year-ago quarter. Cloud-managed equipment enables efficient remote network management and troubleshooting features—ideal for rapidly setting up a workforce to work from home.
"As the pandemic spread through Asia, Europe, then North and South America, enterprises turned to cloud-managed capable network equipment to get thousands or tens of thousands of remote workers connected to the network. The amount of interest in being able to perform deployment and management tasks remotely shot up," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder, CEO, and Wireless LAN Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "We observed a mix shift to lower-priced products, such as those suitable for remote workers which have fewer features and capabilities than those suitable for a sports stadium or office buildings. However, many were sold with subscription licenses to applications such as network management and troubleshooting, which off-set price erosion," added Dell'Oro.
Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 1Q 2020 Quarterly Report:
- Wi-Fi 6 sales paused quarter-to-quarter which we surmise is a short-term lull.
- Wi-Fi access points shipping with NBASE-T Ethernet ports approach 1 million during the quarter.
About the Reports
The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Cloud vs. Premises Managed distribution, as well as by ten Vertical markets.
