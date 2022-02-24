BRISTOL, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the beginning of February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program. 1SEO Digital Agency has been selected as a member of this exclusive Premier Partnership.
"We are honored to receive this nomination of Google Premier Partner again for 2022. It has been a pleasure working closely with Google, and we look forward to another successful year. Our clients' success has grown exponentially with the increased access and technology they receive through our exclusive partnership with Google."
—C.J. Bachmann, CEO of 1SEO Digital Agency
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering unique Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.
This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
This elite designation is only awarded to a select few agencies that demonstrate excellence in client service and technical capabilities. 1SEO Digital Agency has long been recognized as a leader in digital marketing, and this latest achievement confirms its standing as one of the top firms in the industry.
This premier partnership means that 1SEO Digital Agency is among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. 1SEO has more access to resources, technology, and tools from Google than other agencies.
About 1SEO Digital Agency
1SEO Digital Agency offers a full suite of growth-driving services to help businesses achieve their online goals. Formed in 2009, they have grown from a local Philadelphia-based marketing agency to serve clients worldwide. 1SEO Digital Agency has been serving all types of businesses for years and has a proven track record of helping clients grow to their fullest potential.
Media Contact
Stephen Carrozzino, 1SEO Digital Agency, +1 (215) 946-1046, scarrozzino@1seo.com
SOURCE 1SEO Digital Agency