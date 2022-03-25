The Token Of Appreciation Cryptocurrency Exchange (TOAX) and NFT Marketplace were designed to help charities, non-profits and foundations take past, present and future projects in their communities and turn them into one of a kind NFT's (non-fungible tokens) that can be used to educate their community and raise money.

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOAX, the Token of Appreciation Exchange, created by Steven Moran, a successful Serial Entrepreneur for over 40 years and Douglas Yates, an accomplished IT Innovator, is a project with quite the back-story, that focuses on "crypto with a purpose" and which has evolved considerably over the past year to include unique and rare, revenue-producing NFTs.

Kens Coin: WHEELS (BEP-20 token) was created in memory of Moran's younger brother, Ken Moran who died from Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy after spending 23 years on a ventilator. 70% of the proceeds from WHEELS tokens will go to help families that have children with special needs. Learn more about Kens Coin at http://www.kenscoin.io

Moran went on to say, TOAX is not only a project to help foundations and non-profits, but a way for experienced and newbie crypto enthusiasts, alike, to benefit from NFTs that actually produce a steady revenue stream for the owner of a TOAX NFT (BEP-721 token).

Each of the 10,000 Token of Appreciation Exchange TOAX NFT (BEP-721 token) is a unique 3D image with its own built in rarity. Each NFT comes with 2022, WHEELS (BEP-20 tokens) which are secured by a smart contract promissory note that guarantees each NFT will equally share two percent (2%) profit from the TOAX Exchange and NFT Marketplace.

Eleven hundred and eleven (1,111) or 11.11% are Bonus NFT's that will be visually identifiable by a gold wheelchair. Each Bonus NFT will share an additional five percent (5%) of the profits from both, TOAX Exchange and NFT Marketplace!

TOAX sold 1,428 TOAX NFT's, each for three BNB (BEP-20) tokens, during a pre-sale that ran from mid-December, 2021 through early-March, 2022, with no advertising, only through word of mouth.

According to Moran, coinciding with the printing of this press release, and before the TOAX NFT Marketplace goes live, TOAX plans to release an additional 2,000 TOAX NFT's (BEP-721 tokens) for sale at a price of four BNB (BSC Network) on Binance Smart Chain, and are available at http://www.toax.io.

The balance of 6,572 TOAX NFT's will be available on the TOAX NFT Marketplace starting price five BNB (BEP-20 tokens). About Token of Appreciation (TOAX) Exchange and NFT Marketplace According to Moran, "we've elegantly integrated existing technologies to bring order to chaos. This allows charities, non-profits and foundations too plug in to our existing ecosystem and transform their communities into economies! We're looking to disrupt the $450 billion charitable giving industry."

To learn more visit http://www.toax.io.

To interview Steven Moran, contact Diana Cortes at 858-222-7868

Media Contact

Steven Moran, Ken Moran Charitable Trust, 1 8482227868, support@kenscoin.io

 

SOURCE Ken Moran Charitable Trust

