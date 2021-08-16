NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 2.22 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the retail self-checkout terminals market to register a CAGR of almost 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as premiumization through product innovation and technology will offer immense growth opportunities for vendors in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The retail self-checkout terminals market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hybrid And Cash
- Cashless
- End-user
- Convenience Stores
- Department Stores
- Supermarkets
- Hypermarkets
- Specialty Retailers
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the retail self-checkout terminals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bollore SA, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ECRS Software Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., ITAB Group, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Pan-Oston, Slabb Inc., and Toshiba International Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market size
- Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market trends
- Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market industry analysis
The retail self-checkout terminals market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. However, the High initial investment & implementation and maintenance costs will hamper the market growth. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the retail self-checkout terminals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist retail self-checkout terminals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the retail self-checkout terminals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the retail self-checkout terminals market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail self-checkout terminals market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics.
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast
- Cash and cashless - Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Specialty retailers - Market size and forecast
- Others - Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast
- Europe - Market size and forecast
- APAC - Market size and forecast
- South America - Market size and forecast
- MEA - Market size and forecast
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bollore SA
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- ECRS Software Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- ITAB Group
- NCR Corp.
- Olea Kiosks Inc.
- Pan-Oston
- Slabb Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
