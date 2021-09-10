NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eDiscovery software market is set to grow by USD 2.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.71% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the rising volume of electronic data, the growing need to establish regulatory compliances, and surging mobile and application flexibility will offer immense growth opportunities. However, lack of skilled employees may threaten the growth of the market.
eDiscovery Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
eDiscovery Software Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Government And Regulatory Organizations
- Non-governmental Organizations
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Off-premises
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
eDiscovery Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The eDiscovery software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the eDiscovery software market in the application software industry include Casepoint Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Logik Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nuix Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Relativity Global LLC, and ZyLAB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the eDiscovery software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- eDiscovery Software Market size
- eDiscovery Software Market trends
- eDiscovery Software Market industry analysis
eDiscovery Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist eDiscovery software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the eDiscovery software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the eDiscovery software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eDiscovery software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government and regulatory organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-governmental organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Off-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Casepoint Pvt. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Micro Focus International Plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuix Pty Ltd.
- Open Text Corp.
- Relativity Global LLC
- ZyLAB
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
