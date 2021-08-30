NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global Epi wafer market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 2.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
Epi wafer Market Report: Major Facts
Released: Aug 2021
Forecast years: 2021-2025
No. of Exhibits: 107
Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Applied Materials Inc. (US), GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), II-VI Inc. (US), IntelliEPI Inc. (Taiwan), IQE Plc (UK).
Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape.
Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by LED semiconductors, power semiconductors, MEMS-based devices, and others. The LED semiconductors segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of LED lights. Also, the presence of subsidies and favorable government policies that encourage the use of LEDs will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography: The Epi wafer market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for Epi wafer and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for Epi wafers in APAC.
Major Growth Driver:
The global Epi wafer market is driven by the use of epitaxial deposition to improve the performance of devices. The deposition of the epitaxial layer on electronic devices such as transistors and ICs makes them free of imperfections, thereby reducing device failure and enhancing reliability at the time of fabrication. The epitaxial layer increases the breakdown voltage and enhances the switching speed in transistors. The addition of this layer increases the cost of the devices. However, the overall benefits are much larger considering the performance and functional improvements. This growing trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- LED semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEMS-based devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Applied Materials Inc.
- GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.
- II-VI Inc.
- IntelliEPI Inc.
- IQE Plc
- Jenoptik AG
- Nichia Corp.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- SHOWA DENKO K.K.
- Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
