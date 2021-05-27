NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global computer accessories market by end-user (business sector and consumer sector) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global computer accessories market is expected to grow by USD 2.86 billion, at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024.
The market is observing significant investments in the fintech sector in the MEA region owing to factors such as the presence of a friendly regulatory environment, government support, and high amounts of funding. For instance, in August 2018, PayTabs, a payment processor in Bahrain, raised about USD 20 million to support product and global expansion. Such investments are increasing the adoption of computers, which is driving crucial in driving the market demand.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing popularity of e-sports and increased preference for assembling.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Computer Accessories Market: Opportunities
The rising penetration of the internet has increased the popularity of online games among consumers, especially in developing regions. This is increasing the adoption of gaming computers. The growing popularity of online games is encouraging several vendors to develop a hub that provides the latest gaming information and a platform for gamers to showcase their talents. These factors are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the global computer accessories market during the forecast period.
Computer Accessories Market: Segmentation by End-user
Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the business sector segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of PCs and laptops by organizations. In addition, the growing demand for computer accessories like webcams, speakers, and pointing devices from the corporate sector will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Computer Accessories Market: Segmentation by Geography
APAC held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increased demand for PCs in India. In addition, the strong presence of PC and PC accessories manufacturers is expected to contribute to the growth of the computer accessories market in APAC during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the computer accessories market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Computer Accessories Market: Major Vendors
AZIO Corp.
The company offers keyboards, mouse, mousepads, BlueTooth dongle, and other accessories. The company also offers audio products, accessories, and support services.
HP Inc.
The company offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services. The company offers printers, batteries, chargers, adapters, mouse, keyboards, and others.
Logitech International SA
The company focuses on the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. The company offers mouse, keyboards, headsets, speakers, webcams, and others.
Microsoft Corp.
The company offers products and services geared towards harmonizing the interests of end-users, developers, and IT professionals across all devices. The company offers keyboards, mouse, webcams, and headsets.
Razer Inc.
The company offers high-precision mice, fully customizable keyboards, audio devices, and gaming console controllers.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the computer accessories market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Global Keyboard Market – Global keyboard market is segmented by technology (wired keyboard and wireless keyboard) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Computing Mouse Market – Global computing mouse market is segmented by type (wired and wireless), application (gaming, and non-gaming), and region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Gaming Peripheral Market – Global gaming peripheral market is segmented by technology (wired and wireless), type (controllers, headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and mouse pads), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global MEMS Microphone Market – Global MEMs microphone market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and others), geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Gaming Headset Market – Global gaming headset market is segmented by technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), product (PC gaming headsets and console gaming headsets), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Headsets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Webcams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Business sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AZIO Corp.
- HP Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Razer Inc.
- Seagate Technology Plc
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Western Digital Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
