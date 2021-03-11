PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced today the winners of its 2021 Best Places to Work award program, which identifies the organizations doing all they can to improve performance by challenging their employees in fun and engaging work environments. The Business Intelligence Group is honoring these companies for helping their employees accelerate their careers, knowledge and performance.
The overall winner of this year's Best Places to Work awards program is SADA. SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Premier partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, 2021 Business Intelligence Best Places to Work, and the 2020 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces.
"We are honored to be named the Overall Winner of the 2021 Best Places to Work Awards," said Tony Safoian, CEO, SADA. "It's been an incredibly challenging year for everyone but we could not be more proud of how our employees have stepped up to support each other, our customers and our partners. We have worked collectively with our leadership team and employees to provide an inclusive, safe and supportive workplace, especially in a remote environment, to not only survive and manage this new norm but to thrive and feel fulfilled. So thankful for everyone's hard work, and we will continue our work."
"Even during these unusual times, it is clear that employee performance and engagement are keys to the success of all of our winners and finalists," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The Best Places to Work awards program puts the power of determining winners into the hands of employees, and they have spoken. Congratulations to all of the winners."
2021 Best Places to Work Award Winners
Multinational Enterprise
- TaskUs
Large Business
- Selective Insurance
Medium-Size Business
- Farbman Group
- Field Effect Software, Inc.
- oneZero Financial Systems
- Reliance Partners
- SADA
- Service Express
Small Business
- Abveris Inc.
- AM RE Syndicate Inc
- Amivero LLC
- Aurora Ripple Enterprises
- Health+Commerce
- Juice Technology AG
- Loop Media, Inc.
- Makers Nutrition
- Money Concepts
- Pointillist
- Superior Pools
Very Small Business
- The Whole Brain Group
A small group of companies were also named "Finalist" in the 2021 Best Places to Work awards. These organizations scored above the cumulative average of all surveys. Finalists include:
- Arkadium
- AuditBoard
- Aventis Systems
- BillGO, Inc
- Flywire
- Illusive Networks
- Kira Labs
- Pitcher AG
- ResMan LLC
- Rhino
- Trust Point Inc
- Userful Corporation
- Very
- Wesley Financial Group, LLC
- YouDecide
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
