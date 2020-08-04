20 Leading Companies Share How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Future of APM

FRIGATE BAY, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayden James, Linux Systems Analyst and Principal Managing Partner of StackLinux.com, asked the leading providers of application performance monitoring (APM) and other SaaS-based monitoring services: "What will the future of APM look like in 2020?" for his popular technology blog haydenjames.io - 1.2 million readers over the past 12 months.
Now, a full year later, he again asked the leading APM and observability companies a similar question but also questioned companies about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the future of APM. Although the impact varies, there is a noticeable common direction emerging that is now shaping the future of APM.
How Accurate Were Last Year's APM Predictions?
APM solutions continue a rapid evolution to address the way applications are built, delivered, and interfaced.
As per the predictions, the APM giants and leaders have emerged to provide single-platform solutions for full-stack APM, infrastructure monitoring, serverless monitoring, log management, security monitoring, network monitoring, DEM (Digital Experience Monitoring), and AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations). For example, take some time out to look at the consolidated approach of the various pricing structures of the observability companies that responded.
Last year, AIops, DEM, and Big Data were a few of the standout predictions for 2020. This year, some analysts claim that "The Future of AIOps Is Here," Gartner provided the report "Use DEM to Understand and Enhance Your Employees' Work-From-Home Experience," and several companies have expanded their Big Data platforms.
A growing number of APM companies now offer AI-powered self-healing solutions that allow IT customers to optimize application performance and improve end-user satisfaction while mitigating risks and driving down costs.
The Future of APM and COVID-19 as a Catalyst
For most of 2020 and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, IT teams have been under pressure due to the surge in demand for reliable apps and infrastructure, and also there's now a rapid shift to a work-from-home workforce. As such, the questions also relate to the future-altering global pandemic.
The questions:
1. How has COVID-19 affected your business, and what adjustments have you made to not only remain competitive but also to deliver even greater value?
2. What do you think APM and observability will look like in 2021 and beyond?
Read the answers ...
Includes answers from the following companies: Aternity, Adremsoft, Check MK, DataDog, Dynatrace, Epsagon, Exoprise, Instana, Instrumental, NetData, Obkio, Oracle, Panopta LLC, Raygun, ScoutAPM, Sematext, Site24x7, SolarWinds, Splunk, and Sumo Logic.
