The Internet of Things is weaving a new worldwide web of interconnected objects. As of Q1-2020, about 1.9 billion devices were connected to wide area networks based on cellular or LPWA technologies. The market is highly diverse and divided into multiple ecosystems.
This report forecasts that annual shipments of cellular and non-3GPP LPWA IoT modules will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5 percent from 344 million units in 2019 to 839 million units in 2024. Get up to date with the latest trends from all main regions and vertical markets with this unique 130-page report.
Cellular and LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems give a comprehensive overview of the main wide area networking technologies for the Internet of Things - 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular, LoRa, Sigfox, and 802.15.4 WAN. This strategic research report provides you with 130 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
Highlights from the report:
- 360-degree overview of the main IoT wide area networking ecosystems.
- Comparison of technologies and standards.
- Updated profiles of the main suppliers of IoT chipsets and modules.
- Cellular IoT module market data for 2019.
- Early adoption trends for emerging LPWA technologies.
- Cellular and non-3GPP LPWA IoT device market forecasts until 2024.
This report answers the following questions:
- How will the IoT wide area networking technology market evolve over the next five years?
- Who are the new challengers in the cellular IoT module market?
- Which new mass-volume segments can be addressed by low-cost LPWA technologies?
- Why are the new standards LTE-M and NB-IoT so significant for the cellular IoT ecosystem?
- When will 5G appear in the cellular IoT market?
- Which IoT applications will drive the adoption of 5G?
- What is the current installed base of LoRa and Sigfox?
- What are the prospects for emerging LPWA technology standards?
Key Topics Covered
Executive summary
1 Wide area networks for the Internet of Things
1.1 Which things will be connected to wide area networks?
1.1.1 Utility meters
1.1.2 Motor vehicles
1.1.3 Buildings
1.1.4 Low value assets - Industry 4.0 and consumer products
1.1.5 Future opportunities in smart cities
1.2 What are the technology options?
1.2.1 Network deployment models
1.2.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands
1.3 Which are the leading technology ecosystems?
2 3GPP ecosystem
2.1 Technology characteristics
2.1.1 3GPP Release 13 - Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT
2.1.2 3GPP Release 14 - IoT enhancements and C-V2X
2.1.3 3GPP Release 15 - The first phase of 5G specifications
2.1.4 3GPP Release 16 - URLLC enhancements, IIoT features and 5G NR C-V2X
2.1.5 Network footprint
2.1.6 2G mobile networks
2.1.7 3G/4G mobile networks
2.1.8 4G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)
2.1.9 5G mobile networks
2.2 Semiconductor vendors
2.2.1 Altair Semiconductor (Sony)
2.2.2 HiSilicon (Huawei)
2.2.3 Intel
2.2.4 MediaTek
2.2.5 Qualcomm
2.2.6 Sequans Communications
2.2.7 UNISOC
2.2.8 Other semiconductor vendors
2.3 Module vendors
2.3.1 Cheerzing
2.3.2 Fibocom
2.3.3 Gosuncn WeLink
2.3.4 MeiG Smart Technology
2.3.5 Neoway
2.3.6 Nordic Semiconductor
2.3.7 Quectel
2.3.8 Sierra Wireless
2.3.9 Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)
2.3.10 Telit
2.3.11 Thales
2.3.12 u-blox
2.3.13 Other cellular IoT module vendors
3 LoRa ecosystem
3.1 Technology characteristics
3.2 Network footprint
3.2.1 Europe
3.2.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.3 The Americas
3.2.4 Middle East & Africa
3.3 Semiconductor and module vendors
3.3.1 Semtech
3.3.2 Other semiconductor vendors
3.3.3 LoRa module vendors
4 Sigfox ecosystem
4.1 Technology characteristics
1.2 Network footprint
4.2.1 Europe
4.2.2 The Americas
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Global satellite coverage planned in collaboration with Eutelsat
4.3 Semiconductor and module vendors
4.3.1 Semiconductor vendors
4.3.2 Sigfox module vendors
5 802.15.4 WAN ecosystem
5.1 Technology characteristics
5.1.1 IPv6 connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4
5.1.2 Wi-SUN
5.1.3 ZigBee
5.2 Network footprint
5.3 Chipsets and modules
6 Vertical market segments
6.1 Motor vehicles
6.1.1 OEM connected car applications
6.1.2 Aftermarket connected car applications
6.2 Energy & Infrastructure
6.2.1 Smart electricity metering
6.2.2 Smart gas and water metering
6.2.3 Smart cities
6.3 Industry & Transport
6.4 Healthcare
6.5 Other
6.5.1 Buildings & security
6.5.2 Consumer products
6.5.3 Payments
7 Market forecasts and trends
7.1 Market summary
7.2 3GPP family
7.2.1 Cellular IoT module market forecast
7.2.2 Europe
7.2.3 North America
7.2.4 Latin America
7.2.5 Asia-Pacific
7.2.6 Middle East & Africa
7.3 LoRa
7.4 Sigfox
7.5 802.15.4 WAN
