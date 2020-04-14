SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, today announced that Atos, Cloud.gov, IBM, SAP, SUSE, Swisscom, and VMware have renewed their Cloud Foundry Platform Certification for 2020. The updated version of the Platform Certification now allows providers to choose either Diego, the more recently developed Kubernetes-based Eirini, or both, as the internal product architecture for the container orchestration layer.
Cloud Foundry Platform Certification ensures consistency of the cloud application platform and portability across any cloud service or on-premises software product that offers the Cloud Foundry Application Runtime technology. Platform Certification guarantees all certified products are using the same core Cloud Foundry software, establishing consistency, reliability and portability. The Cloud Foundry Platform Certification mark is only awarded to products and services meeting the strict technical requirements outlined by the Cloud Foundry Foundation's technical governing body. Products called "Cloud Foundry" can only use that designation after meeting Cloud Foundry Platform Certification standards. Providers must recertify every year.
"This is the first year the Cloud Foundry Platform Certification allows Kubernetes to be the default container scheduler, giving developers more flexibility to run their apps across any Cloud Foundry instance in the language and framework of their choice," said Chip Childers, CTO, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "The mission of the Cloud Foundry community is to simplify the developer experience, and we have accomplished this with the new Platform Certification requirements, as we bring the Cloud Foundry developer experience to Kubernetes users."
The 2020 Cloud Foundry Certified Platforms are:
- Atos Cloud Foundry
- Cloud.gov
- IBM Cloud Foundry
- SAP Cloud Platform
- SUSE Cloud Application Platform
- Swisscom Application Cloud
- VMware Tanzu Application Service
Find out how to try Cloud Foundry at https://www.cloudfoundry.org/certified-platforms/.
Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.
The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.
