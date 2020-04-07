DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Gaming market accounted for $0.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing market growth include commercialization of 5G, rise in a number of gamers, upsurge of immersive and competitive gaming on mobile and increase in the number of internet users. However, multiplayer cloud gaming server allocation issues are hindering market growth.

Amongst type, Video streaming solution relieves clients from computationally intensive graphics rendering and is ideal for clients with resource-constrained devices. Additionally, in this approach, computational load is paid along with network load since transmitting videos is more expensive than transmitting graphics commands. Owing to this, video streaming will hold significant growth.

By Geography, The cloud gaming market in APAC is foreseen to augment at a significant rate owing to the increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region. Additionally, the cost-effective nature of the cloud gaming platforms is promoting its usage across various new customer classes that vary in investing in gaming systems due to its cost.

Some of the key players in global cloud gaming market are IBM, NVIDIA, Google, Sony, Tencent, Amazon Web Services, Samsung Electronics, Right-To-Win, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Alibaba, Advanced Micro Devices, Blacknut, Paperspace, Activision, TransGaming, LiquidSky Software, and Playcast Media Systems.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface




2.1 Abstract


2.2 Stake Holders


2.3 Research Scope


2.4 Research Methodology


2.4.1 Data Mining


2.4.2 Data Analysis


2.4.3 Data Validation


2.4.4 Research Approach


2.5 Research Sources


2.5.1 Primary Research Sources


2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources


2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis




3.1 Introduction


3.2 Drivers


3.3 Restraints


3.4 Opportunities


3.5 Threats


3.6 Technology Analysis


3.7 Emerging Markets


3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis




4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers


4.2 Bargaining power of buyers


4.3 Threat of substitutes


4.4 Threat of new entrants


4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Device Type




5.1 Introduction


5.2 Tablets


5.3 Smart Televisions


5.4 Gaming Consoles


5.5 Personal Computers & Laptops


5.6 Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)


5.7 Smartphones

6 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Business Model




6.1 Introduction


6.2 Business-to-Business (B2B)


6.3 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

7 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Deployment




7.1 Introduction


7.2 Private Cloud


7.3 Hybrid Cloud


7.4 Public Cloud

8 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Offering




8.1 Introduction


8.2 Game Platform Services


8.2.1 PC Services


8.2.2 Content Services


8.3 Infrastructure


8.3.1 Memory


8.3.2 Compute


8.3.3 Storage

9 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Technology




9.1 Introduction


9.2 Server Technology


9.3 Gaming as a Service


9.4 Data Streaming Technology

10 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Gamer Type




10.1 Introduction


10.2 Avid Gamers


10.3 Social Gamers


10.4 Hardcore Gamers


10.5 Casual Gamers


10.6 Serious Gamers

11 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type




11.1 Introduction


11.2 File Streaming


11.3 Video Streaming

12 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Gaming System




12.1 Introduction


12.2 Play Station


12.3 Steam In-Home Streaming


12.4 Stream My Game


12.5 G Cluster


12.6 Remote Play

13 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Genre




13.1 Introduction


13.2 Puzzles


13.3 Simulation


13.4 Adventure/Role Playing Games


13.5 Strategy


13.6 Social Games

14 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Geography




14.1 Introduction


14.2 North America


14.2.1 US


14.2.2 Canada


14.2.3 Mexico


14.3 Europe


14.3.1 Germany


14.3.2 UK


14.3.3 Italy


14.3.4 France


14.3.5 Spain


14.3.6 Rest of Europe


14.4 Asia Pacific


14.4.1 Japan


14.4.2 China


14.4.3 India


14.4.4 Australia


14.4.5 New Zealand


14.4.6 South Korea


14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific


14.5 South America


14.5.1 Argentina


14.5.2 Brazil


14.5.3 Chile


14.5.4 Rest of South America


14.6 Middle East & Africa


14.6.1 Saudi Arabia


14.6.2 UAE


14.6.3 Qatar


14.6.4 South Africa


14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

15 Key Developments




15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures


15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers


15.3 New Product Launch


15.4 Expansions


15.5 Other Key Strategies

16 Company Profiling




16.1 IBM


16.2 NVIDIA


16.3 Google


16.4 Sony


16.5 Tencent


16.6 Amazon Web Services


16.7 Samsung Electronics


16.8 Right-To-Win


16.9 Microsoft


16.10 Intel Corporation


16.11 Alibaba


16.12 Advanced Micro Devices


16.13 Blacknut


16.14 Paperspace


16.15 Activision


16.16 TransGaming


16.17 LiquidSky Software


16.18 Playcast Media Systems



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ht0k34

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.