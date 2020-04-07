DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cloud Gaming market accounted for $0.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing market growth include commercialization of 5G, rise in a number of gamers, upsurge of immersive and competitive gaming on mobile and increase in the number of internet users. However, multiplayer cloud gaming server allocation issues are hindering market growth.
Amongst type, Video streaming solution relieves clients from computationally intensive graphics rendering and is ideal for clients with resource-constrained devices. Additionally, in this approach, computational load is paid along with network load since transmitting videos is more expensive than transmitting graphics commands. Owing to this, video streaming will hold significant growth.
By Geography, The cloud gaming market in APAC is foreseen to augment at a significant rate owing to the increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region. Additionally, the cost-effective nature of the cloud gaming platforms is promoting its usage across various new customer classes that vary in investing in gaming systems due to its cost.
Some of the key players in global cloud gaming market are IBM, NVIDIA, Google, Sony, Tencent, Amazon Web Services, Samsung Electronics, Right-To-Win, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Alibaba, Advanced Micro Devices, Blacknut, Paperspace, Activision, TransGaming, LiquidSky Software, and Playcast Media Systems.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Device Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Tablets
5.3 Smart Televisions
5.4 Gaming Consoles
5.5 Personal Computers & Laptops
5.6 Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)
5.7 Smartphones
6 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Business Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Business-to-Business (B2B)
6.3 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
7 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Private Cloud
7.3 Hybrid Cloud
7.4 Public Cloud
8 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Game Platform Services
8.2.1 PC Services
8.2.2 Content Services
8.3 Infrastructure
8.3.1 Memory
8.3.2 Compute
8.3.3 Storage
9 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Server Technology
9.3 Gaming as a Service
9.4 Data Streaming Technology
10 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Gamer Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Avid Gamers
10.3 Social Gamers
10.4 Hardcore Gamers
10.5 Casual Gamers
10.6 Serious Gamers
11 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 File Streaming
11.3 Video Streaming
12 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Gaming System
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Play Station
12.3 Steam In-Home Streaming
12.4 Stream My Game
12.5 G Cluster
12.6 Remote Play
13 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Genre
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Puzzles
13.3 Simulation
13.4 Adventure/Role Playing Games
13.5 Strategy
13.6 Social Games
14 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 IBM
16.2 NVIDIA
16.3 Google
16.4 Sony
16.5 Tencent
16.6 Amazon Web Services
16.7 Samsung Electronics
16.8 Right-To-Win
16.9 Microsoft
16.10 Intel Corporation
16.11 Alibaba
16.12 Advanced Micro Devices
16.13 Blacknut
16.14 Paperspace
16.15 Activision
16.16 TransGaming
16.17 LiquidSky Software
16.18 Playcast Media Systems
