LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced today the 63 healthcare provider and supplier organizations named to the 2020 GHX Millennium Club. Since 2015, the Millennium Club has honored provider and supplier organizations that achieved the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation, generating at least one million automated transactions (including advanced order sets) annually through the GHX Exchange, the industry's largest digital trading network. This year's honorees will be recognized during the virtual Summit Live event on May 26.
Millennium Club honorees were selected by GHX based on an evaluation of supply chain automation levels in 2020 across more than 4,500 hospitals and suppliers in the U.S. and Canada currently connected to the GHX Exchange. Both providers and suppliers honored in this year's Millennium Club demonstrate an increased commitment to a technology-driven supply chain that strips out waste and cost to put the focus on supporting outstanding patient care. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of supply chain transactions in 2020 increased by approximately 2% from the prior year.
"This year's Millennium Club honorees demonstrated a deep understanding of the transformative power of supply chain automation to empower a more resilient, value-based healthcare system," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO at GHX. "These organizations have made an investment to help realize a fully-automated supply chain that is built on visibility, accuracy and collaboration. With every clean and automated transaction, healthcare can reinvest its time and energy in improving patient care and reducing the cost to deliver it."
The 2020 GHX Millennium Club provider and supplier members include:
Providers:
AdventHealth System – Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Advocate Aurora Health Inc. – Milwaukee, Wis.
Allegheny Health Network – Pittsburgh, Pa.
Allina Health – Minneapolis, Minn.
Ascension – St. Louis, Mo.
BJC HealthCare – St. Louis, Mo.
Bon Secours Mercy Health – Cincinnati, Ohio
Centura Health – Centennial, Colo.
CommonSpirit Health – Chicago, Ill.
Community Health Systems – Franklin, Tenn.
Dignity Health – Phoenix, Ariz.
Hackensack Meridian Health – Hackensack, N.J.
HCA – Nashville, Tenn.
Henry Ford Health System – Detroit, Mich.
Houston Methodist – Houston, Texas
LifePoint Health – Brentwood, Tenn.
M Health Fairview – Minneapolis, Minn.
Mayo Clinic – Rochester, Minn.
Memorial Hermann Healthcare System – Houston, Texas
Mercy – St. Louis, Mo.
MultiCare Health System – Tacoma, Wash.
OhioHealth – Columbus, Ohio
Piedmont Healthcare – Atlanta, Ga.
Providence Health & Services – Renton, Wash.
RWJBarnabas Health – West Orange, N.J.
Scripps Health – San Diego, Calif.
Stanford Health Care – Palo Alto, Calif.
Sutter Health – Roseville, Calif.
Tenet Healthcare – Dallas, Texas
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation – Cleveland, Ohio
Trinity Health – Livonia, Mich.
UCHealth – Denver, Colo.
UNC Health – Chapel Hill, N.C.
Suppliers:
Abbott Laboratories – Chicago, Ill.
AmerisourceBergen – Chesterbrook, Penn.
Baxter Healthcare Corporation – Deerfield, Ill.
Becton, Dickinson and Company – Franklin Lakes, N.J.
Boston Scientific Corporation – Marlborough, Mass.
Cardinal Health – Dublin, Ohio
Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC – Tiffin, Ohio
Cook Medical – Bloomington, Ind.
Danaher Corporation – Washington, D.C.
Edwards Lifesciences North America – Irvine, Calif.
Fisher Healthcare – Houston, Texas
Henry Schein, Inc.– Melville, N.Y.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation – Plainsboro, N.J.
Intuitive Surgical Inc. – Sunnyvale, Calif.
Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems – Piscataway, N.J.
McKesson Corporation – San Francisco, Calif.
Medline Industries, Inc. – Northfield, Ill.
Medtronic, Inc. – Dublin, Ireland
Merit Medical – Jordan, Utah
Office Depot – Boca Raton, Fla.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics – Rarittaan, N.J.
Owens & Minor, Inc. – Mechanicsville, Va.
Smith & Nephew, Inc. – Andover, Mass.
Staples – Framingham, Mass.
Steris – Mentor, Ohio
Stryker Corporation – Kalamazoo, Mich.
Teleflex Incorporated – Morrisville, N.C.
Terumo Americas Holding, Inc. – Somerset, N.J.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Lake Forest, Ill.
Zimmer Biomet – Warsaw, Ind.
About GHX
