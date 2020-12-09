INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthiest Employers®, the most-trusted U.S. awards program for people-centric companies powered by Springbuk's Healthiest Employers Index on employee health and wellbeing, announced today the prestigious 2020 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, highlighting organizations that invested in the health of their people even in the face of a global pandemic.
Winners are selected based on their Healthiest Employers Index, which is based on six factors: vision, cultures/engagement, learning, expertise, metrics, and technology. Springbuk evaluates each applicant using its health analytics intelligence platform — a powerful, AI-driven technology that applies proprietary algorithms to disparate health and related data, generating insights and actionable opportunities to save money and prevent disease.
"These companies can be proud of their investment in health and wellbeing and the impact it has on the lives of its employees and our communities," said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers® program coordinator.
The 2020 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America:
- Riverside Healthcare
- CNO Financial Group
- GE Appliances, a Haier company
- Norton Healthcare
- Witham Health Services
- Harris Health System
- Boulder County
- SmartPractice
- Palmetto 57
- Delta Air Lines
- Port of Portland
- Baylor College of Medicine
- City of Acworth
- Premier Inc
- U-Haul
- Chevron
- SAIF
- Monarch Beverage
- South County Health
- BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona
- Compass Group USA, Inc.
- JLL
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center & UPMC Health Plan
- City of Scottsdale
- Randolph County Government
- The Starr Group
- Cambia Health Solutions
- Kaiser Permanente
- Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County
- PeaceHealth
- Samaritan Health Services
- Sense Corp
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Cozen O'Connor
- Bean Automotive Group
- Sandia National Laboratories
- NK PARTS INDUSTRIES INC
- Rowan County Government
- Lane County
- American Express
- King Ranch, Inc.
- MJ Insurance
- Shamrock Foods Company
- Syngenta
- American Showa, Inc.
- City of Greensboro
- Pasco County Schools
- Louisville Metro Government
- ERICSSON INC
- HP
- Jamestown Board of Public Utilities
- Matrix Service Company
- Group & Pension Administrators
- Permanente Dental Associates
- The Resource Center
- Excela Health
- OneAZ Credit Union
- Bi-State Development
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Aetna Inc. a CVS Health Company
- City of Charlotte
- Treasury Wine Estates
- OCLC
- Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors
- Burns & McDonnell
- Meredith
- Randstad
- Froedtert Health
- Montgomery County
- Johnson Kendall & Johnson
- Quanta Services Inc.
- Lenex Steel Company
- AdventHealth
- BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York
- The School Board of Seminole County
- Evergy
- City of Houston
- Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Anthem, Inc.
- Faith Technologies
- Northwell Health
- OrthoCarolina, P.A.
- JE Dunn Construction
- Dallas - Fort Worth International Airport
- Clarkston Consulting
- CBIZ
- JetBlue Airways Corporation
- Duke Realty
- SCL Health
- GoPro
- Conner Strong & Buckelew
- Trek Bicycle Corporation
- Nelnet, Inc.
- Children's Home Society of Florida
- Printpack
- Great River Energy
- Orange County Library System
- Merz North America, Inc.
- Terumo BCT
- Bilzin Sumberg
"Companies understand the value of investing in the health and wellbeing of employees as they see more engaged and focused people and a positive impact on employer branding and talent retention," said Rod Reason, CEO of Springbuk.
About Healthiest Employers
Healthiest Employers is a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has honored more than 10,000 employers representing over 60 million employees. The awards use an objective methodology powered by Springbuk's Health Intelligence platform.
About Springbuk
Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments.