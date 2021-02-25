NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite a global pandemic, 2020 was a year of immense growth for Planet DDS. It became the dental solution company of choice for nearly half of the country's top 25 largest DSOs, achieved strong year-over-year sales growth, acquired Apteryx Imaging, added two new office locations, expanded its team, and received numerous awards.
Planet DDS 2020 By the Numbers
Sales
1200+ new dental office locations
Doubled its revenue
Nearly half of the top 25 largest DSOs now use Planet DDS solutions
Company Stats
Acquired Apteryx Imaging Inc.
75% increase in employees
Two new office locations in Akron, OH and Atlanta, GA
Awards
Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the US
Inc.'s 2020 Best Places to Work
Orange County Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work
Cellerant's 2020 Best of Class Technology Award for Apteryx XVWeb
Capterra's 2020 Best Value for Denticon
Capterra's 2020 Best Ease of Use for Denticon
Get App's 2020 Best Functionality & Features for Denticon
Get App's 2020 Category Leaders for Denticon
Software Advice's 2020 Front Runners for Denticon
"I would like to thank all our clients for trusting us as their software partner—for both imaging and practice management," said Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer of Planet DDS. "Last year was a year of considerable growth for Planet DDS, and 2021 brings new, exciting opportunities for our talented team as we continue to grow. We're just getting started."
Recently, Eric joined Apteryx CEO David Gane on the Group Dentistry Now podcast: "The Voice of the DSO Industry," hosted by Bill Neumann and Kim Larson. Listen on-demand to their discussion about the Apteryx acquisition and its impact on DSOs across the nation.
Planet DDS Solutions
Denticon All-in-One Practice Management Solution
Apteryx XVWeb Imaging Software
About Planet DDS
Planet DDS is a solutions company for dental practices. Through its innovative solutions, including cloud-based practice management and imaging software, Planet DDS helps clients improve the efficiency and economics of their dental practices.
Planet DDS was the first to the cloud with its top-rated practice management solution, Denticon. Its all-in-one, cloud-based Denticon software is the go-to solution for dental practices of all sizes. Denticon's robust capabilities include patient-facing features, patient communications, analytics, and revenue cycle management.
Planet DDS recently acquired Apteryx Imaging, a company with over 20-years of experience providing dental health professionals with advanced diagnostic imaging software. Planet DDS continues to lead in the cloud-software space, now also offering Apteryx XVWeb, a cloud-based imaging software that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing to dentists and oral health specialists.
Trusted by both top DSOs and single location offices looking to scale, Planet DDS offers robust, comprehensive solutions for practices of all sizes. Planet DDS has successfully converted thousands of dental practices from legacy desktop software to the cloud.
