LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SECUREDATA is pleased to announce its latest data security solution, SecureGuard USB*—a data loss prevention (DLP) tool integrated with the SecureData cloud-based Remote Management Console**. This software tool provides organizations with extra security measures on their computers company-wide by allowing IT managers/Admin to limit and enforce which USB devices can be used on any computer with a USB port.
In today's world data breaches are becoming more common—and costlier. These breaches come not only from outside but can come from within an organization. SecureGuard USB provides companies with a means to protect their computers and sensitive data against the use of unauthorized devices within the company. The software allows remote, central management, meaning an Admin in Los Angeles can manage USB ports of their company's computers in New York, London, Tokyo—anywhere around the globe.
"The SecureGuard DLP USB port blocker is a perfect partner to our SecureDrive product line," says SECUREDATA COO Sergey Gulyayev. "Administrators can now seamlessly control drive access and USB port access on corporate computers using a unified, web-based portal from anywhere in the world."
SecureGuard USB has a default setting to blacklist all USB mass storage devices. When an unauthorized device is inserted the computer locks and prevents any further action until the device is removed. With SecureGuard, Admin can whitelist or blacklist devices by Vendor ID, Product ID, Serial Number, or Revision. Only devices allowed by Admin can be used on a managed computer. Additionally, Admin has control over allowed devices and can view detailed reports of USB port activity on all managed computers.
USB ports are a common pathway for viruses and malware to infect your computer. SecureGuard USB helps here as well. As an extra security measure, whitelisted devices can be set to Read-Only mode to block the pathway for viruses and malware.
While this program works as a stand-alone solution, it also complements SecureDrive mass storage devices trusted by many organizations around the world. SecureGuard USB is sure to be a valuable addition by protecting against threats from within an organization.
About SECUREDATA:
SECUREDATA, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and with significant operations in Cleveland, Ohio. SecureData offers a range of tailored, high-level data protection capabilities through a set of services and products. These include a completely FIPS-Certified, hardware-encrypted portable data storage device product line, backup solutions, file repair software, data recovery, and digital forensics services to help clients achieve their security objectives. SecureData has a worldwide presence through its partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia, and South America, and serves companies and organizations in regulated industries, such as government, financial services, military, law enforcement, legal, healthcare, and education.
For more information, please visit:
http://www.securedata.com and http://www.securedrive.com
About ClevX:
ClevX—Your Innovation Partner—is a Seattle-based information security technology company. It is focused on the security/mobility markets, in which ClevX pioneered its award-winning DATALOCK® KP/ BT Secured USB drives (OS-agnostic, hardware-encrypted, PIN- or phone-activated, bootable) and easy-to-use portable software applications for secure drives for personal and business use. ClevX differentiates itself by creating solutions that are simple, clever, and elegant.
For more information, please visit: http://www.clevx.com
*SecureGuard USB by SecureData uses DataLock® DLP technology licensed from ClevX, LLC. U.S. Patent. http://www.clevx.com/patents
**SecureData Remote Management uses DataLock® RM technology licensed from ClevX, LLC. U.S. Patent. http://www.clevx.com/patents
