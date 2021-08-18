LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced the winners of its second annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in AgTech & FoodTech solutions across the globe.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology markets, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Agriculture as we know it is being transformed. This new era, revolutionized through digitization, automation and machine learning, is having a profound impact across the entire agricultural ecosystem. Technological innovation in the space is improving the full spectrum of operations and processes, empowering farmers to grow more sustainably while providing greater opportunities to address pressing issues the whole world is facing - from increasing overall farm activity to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. "This awards program recognizes the very best of new innovators and disruptors who are addressing the biggest challenges in the global agricultural ecosystem today. Congratulations to each and everyone one of our 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners."

All AgTech Breakthrough Award nominees were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the AgTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including Innovation, Performance, Ease of Use, Functionality, Value, and Impact.

The 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

FARM MANAGEMENT    

Farm Management Innovation of the Year: Pairtree

IN-FIELD SYSTEMS    

Pest Management Solution of the Year: Semios

Crop Protection Solution of the Year: Vive Crop Protection

INTERNET-OF-THINGS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE    

Overall Sensor Solution of the Year: AgEye Technologies

IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year: Arable

AI-based AgTech Solution of the Year: iUNU

AI-based AgTech Company of the Year: CiBO

ANALYTICS    

Analytics Innovation of the Year: Bayer Crop Science

FoodTech Data Analytics Company of the Year: Tibersoft

POST HARVEST SYSTEMS    

Post Harvest Monitoring Solution of the Year: QcifEye, Qcify

Overall Post Harvest Solution of the Year: Hazel Technologies

INDOOR FARMING    

Vertical Farming Solution of the Year: Intelligent Growth Solutions

Sunless Production System of the Year: Shenandoah Growers

Overall Indoor Farming Solution Provider of the Year: CubicFarm Systems

VALUE CHAIN    

Overall Supply Chain Solution of the Year: Specright

MARKETPLACE    

B2B Marketplace of the Year: Hwy Haul

FINANCE AND INSURANCE    

AgTech Finance Solution of the Year: Xero+Figured

RESTAURANT TECH    

Overall Restaurant Tech Solution of the Year: FreshFry

FOODTECH INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP    

FoodTech Innovation of the Year: Afresh Technologies

Overall FoodTech Company of the Year: Benson Hill

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP    

AgTech Innovation of the Year: Agritask

AgTech Startup of the Year: Beta Hatch

Overall AgTech Solution of the Year: Monarch Tractor

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

Bryan Vaughn, AgTech Breakthbrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@AgTechbreakthrough.com

