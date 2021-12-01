CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Controller of the Year™ Awards is now accepting applications. The program recognizes effectiveness and achievements of Controllers and related roles/titles including Comptrollers, Chief Accounting Officers, CFOs, Vice Presidents, and other corporate finance executives. The second annual program is produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on training and career development, peer interaction, and recognition.
Registration is now open for the 2021 Controller of the Year Awards, and is free to both Controllers Council members and non-members. Registrants may self-nominate, or nominate a colleague or peer via a brief, online survey form. Registrants must select from 7 categories for company size and type (Small/Medium/Enterprise/Startup/Not-For-Profit/Government/Other; Public vs. Private). Registrants anonymously submit brief information about 2021 financial performance, work experience, volunteer or philanthropic activities, and educational background.
All registrations are then screened by an algorithm to identify finalists by category. Then a blue-chip panel of judges select the Controller of the Year by category, and ultimately a national 2021 Controller of the Year (and Comptroller of the Year). Winners will be announced by March 2021, and all winners will receive a frame-quality Certificate. The National 2021 Controller of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards. A Controller Awards Gala Event is scheduled for April.
"Controllers and corporate finance executives continued to evolve into new roles and strategic leadership in 2021", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The Controller of the Year Awards recognizes these important executives. The Controller Awards Gala Event will showcase winners and their secrets to success."
To register for the 2021 Controller of the Year Awards, link here: https://controllerscouncil.org/recognition/
ABOUT Controllers Council
Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform for Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, peer interaction, recognition and more. Programs include CPE training, a national Career Center, the certified professional controller (CPC), webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, research studies, articles and whitepapers, Peer Roundtables, and the Controller of the Year awards program. For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.
Media Contact
Heather Hawes, Controllers Council, 630-868-5063, heather@controllerscouncil.org
SOURCE Controllers Council