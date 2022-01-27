DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Mobile Devices and Apps on Customer Experience (CX)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study gives insights to CX companies on mobile app usage.
With over 90% of customers using smart mobile apps as a customer experience (CX) channel, companies across industries must deliver excellent customer care on mobile devices. They must also ensure that mobile apps are part of their omnichannel strategy.
The pandemic has accelerated investments in customer-facing capabilities, including digital self-serve and e-commerce capabilities, and handling the much higher customer demand. Mobile apps are a key communications channel and therefore have been affected. Mobile devices were provided to 42% of remote workers during the pandemic, many of whom are customer-facing.
As important of a role that mobile devices play in delivering on the top business goal of improving CX, enterprise mobility management is a low priority. Without usage, investments in technologies are not fruitful. Companies are training and supporting employees so they learn how to use these apps to perform their jobs better.
They are also preventing usage of apps that are not company-approved, which allows them to attain a solid ROI as well as reduces security risks. Support for Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) continues to increase year over year; the move to remote work among contact center agents has expanded their usage.
Companies prefer to partner with major corporate software to support their sales forces and field services. As contact centers move towards serving customers holistically, these partnerships will help create a competitive advantage. Security features are a top priority when purchasing applications and devices.
Industries included in this survey include: agriculture/food and beverages, banking/finance/insurance, education, energy and utilities, government healthcare (pharma, medical devices, HC facilities), high tech, manufacturing, retail/wholesale, transportation/storage, travel and hospitality, and professional services.
This study is part of a larger study that included 3,284 respondents covering a broad set of IT solutions. The mobile apps and devices section included 777 respondents across verticals, business sizes. and regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research objectives
- Benefits of Research
- Research Methodology
- Sample Distribution - Country
2. Growth Environment
- Introduction
- Technology Initiatives Prioritized by Organizations Worldwide for CX Improvement in the United States in 2021
- Most Common Customer Contact Channels Used by Organizations in the United States in 2021
- Summary of Major Findings
3. Digital Transformation Strategy
- Key Business Goals
- COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives
- COVID-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers
- Future Investment Prioritization
4. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices - Overall
- Number of Apps Provided for Employees
- Plans to Introduce Additional Apps
- Worker Categories Equipped with Apps
- Tactics to Encourage Apps Usage
- Unauthorized Apps Usage
- Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees
- Top Reasons for Providing Apps to Employees
5. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices - BYOD and Mobile Devices
- Company Support for BYOD
- Support for Mobile Operating Systems
- Preferred Strategic Partner for Mobile Apps
- Top Potential Benefit of 5G Connectivity
- Preference as Regards Mobile Apps Deployment
- Selection Criteria of Mobile Apps Partner
6. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices - Investment Factors
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021
- Growth Opportunities
8. Respondent and Organization Profile
- Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority
- Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget
- Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT-Related Purchases
- Organization Profile - Industry Segments
- Organization Profile - Size of Organization
- Organization Profile - Top IT-Related Challenges
- Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment
- Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/las86u
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-customer-experience-app-usage-survey-301469928.html
SOURCE Research and Markets