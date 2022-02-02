SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexla (http://www.nexla.com) announced today a reverse ETL solution that makes it possible for enterprise customers to send data from any cloud data warehouse to sales, marketing, support, and other operational applications.
Over the past few years, companies have increased their investments in cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Snowflake and spent resources in maintaining the quality of this data so that it can become trusted. Analytics and AI models are feeding their output back into the warehouse, further enriching the quality of data such as the LTV of a customer, or the quality score of a sales lead. Companies can now use this same clean, trusted, and enriched data that they are using for analytics and activate in their operational systems without any additional efforts.
Enterprise companies including Varsity Tutors, LinkedIn, LiveRamp, Freshworks, Marchex, and others have been using Nexla to deliver data from cloud data warehouses into operational applications for marketing, sales, HR, IT, and other API interfacing applications on a recurring schedule.
Notably, reverse ETL tools can be utilized for such use cases as:
- Building in-depth and comprehensive customer 360 profiles by connecting data from marketing, sales, and support platforms such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo, and Zendesk.
- Developing more detailed audience segments by connecting user data with audience APIs at YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
- Targeting new customers and spotting "at-risk" customers by feeding machine learning insights into customer service and support platforms such as Freshworks, ServiceNow, and Zendesk.
- Delivering more accurate and trusted data to any cloud application APIs.
"APIs have always been a first-class data destination in Nexla," says Saket Saurabh, Co-founder and CEO of Nexla. "Today we announce the availability of our reverse ETL solution which simplifies the flow of data from anywhere to every operational system via APIs."
"Now, any company can get a free trial of Nexla's Reverse ETL and get the same advanced capabilities that our enterprise customers have enjoyed for years. Reverse ETL as a marketing term has been trending lately as a new technology. What matters is that businesses are able to innovate by moving fast in spite of shifting business needs."
Jumping through point tools for ELT/ETL (app to data warehouse) or reverse ETL (data warehouse to app) creates unnecessary complexity for data teams. Nexla customers such Varsity Tutors, LinkedIn, LiveRamp, Freshworks, and Marchex have been enjoying our reverse ETL capability as an all-in-one Nexla solution from the very beginning. Now, everyone can benefit from it.
"Nexla reverse ETL has given us the flexibility to connect any data to any API," says Mike Dierken, CTO of Nerdy Inc., the parent company of Varsity Tutors. "In bulk mode, Nexla's Reverse ETL updates our operational systems via APIs. In event mode, it automates workflows such as the process of requesting and managing customer reviews. The combination of simple setup and powerful features has been delightful to see. Having ETL, ELT, and Reverse ETL in a single system has made Nexla a one-stop, complete solution for my team."
For more details about Nexla and its reverse ETL capabilities, visit http://www.nexla.com and http://www.nexla.com/reverse-etl.
About Nexla
Nexla is a data operations platform that helps teams create scalable, repeatable, and predictable data flows for any data use case. Nexla's customers include LinkedIn, Poshmark, Instacart, and Freshworks. Analysts, business users, and data engineers across any sector including e-commerce, insurance, travel, and healthcare can use Nexla to integrate, automate, and monitor their incoming and outgoing data flows. The end result is predictable and reliable data access inside and outside the organization. To learn more, visit https://www.nexla.com
Media Contact
Saket Saurabh, Nexla, +1 6506785467, saket@nexla.com
SOURCE Nexla