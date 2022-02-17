ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry, announced the category winners of the 2021 IMV ServiceTrak™ awards in clinical analyzers.
Chemistry Systems:
- ● Best Service: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- ● Best System Performance: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Immunoassay Systems:
- ● Best Service: bioMérieux
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- ● Best System Performance: bioMérieux
Integrated Systems:
- ● Best Service: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- ● Best System Performance: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Hematology Systems:
- ● Best Service: Sysmex
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: Sysmex
- ● Best System Performance: Sysmex
Coagulation Analyzers:
- ● Best Service: Werfen
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: Diagnostica Stago
- ● Best System Performance: Diagnostica Stago and Werfen
ID/AST Systems:
- ● Best Service: Beckman Coulter and bioMérieux
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: bioMérieux
- ● Best System Performance: Beckman Coulter and bioMérieux
Blood Culture Systems:
- ● Best Service: bioMérieux
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: bioMérieux
- ● Best System Performance: bioMérieux
Molecular Diagnostics:
- ● Best Service: Hologic, Inc.
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: BioFire Diagnostics
- ● Best System Performance: BioFire Diagnostics
Urinalysis Analyzers:
- ● Best Service: Roche Diagnostics
- ● Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers
- ● Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers
The 2021 ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards are based on interviews conducted in 2021 with respondents in 2,464 clinical testing locations having 7,414 instruments. Probing on the customer experience from installation to instrument end of life, IMV ServiceTrak™ has been an industry benchmarking standard for over 25 years.
Clinical laboratory tests are critical to the management of patients and the diagnosis of disease throughout the world. These in vitro tests rely on a wide variety of instruments to measure the relevant analytes in all types of body fluids, including serum, blood, urine, and others. The laboratory instruments are used for everything from performing routine assays that identify early indications of disease to tests that aid in the diagnosis of illness for patients with complaints and symptoms.
Understanding what influences user satisfaction with laboratory instrumentation, instrument service, and instrument manufacturers is key to helping manufacturers ensure that these tests are performed in a timely manner on accurate and reliable equipment.
IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory reports derived from extensive phone and online interviews with laboratory testing professionals in hospitals in the U.S. These reports present an independent analysis of service trends in laboratory diagnostics and include manufacturer ratings for each instrument type. Laboratory professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the instrument manufacturers, the system performance, and the service received for their laboratory testing instruments. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses, which are represented by satisfaction ratings of 9 or 10 on this scale.
The awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS responses in each of three categories, representing the industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer that has the highest %HS responses when respondents are asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer. The Best of System Performance award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.
