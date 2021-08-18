PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZorroSign, a global technology company that brings blockchain technology to digital signatures, was awarded a gold Stevie in the Blockchain Solution category at the 18th Annual International Business Awards. Additionally, ZorroSign was recognized with two bronze Stevie® Awards for Company of The Year, Computer Software; and Most Innovative Tech Company of The Year.
The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year. The wide range of categories includes best company, marketing campaign, new product or service, startup, corporate social responsibility program, and executive.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.
According to the judges comments, ZorroSign: "pushes the needle on innovation," demonstrates "great use of blockchain and hyperledger to solve signature issues," is "one of the few companies that are able to use blockchain technology to solve a real business problem," and declares, "blockchain is the future of digital signature."
"We are delighted to be awarded a gold Stevie for our blockchain solution and to be recognized as a Company of the Year, and Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year," said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder at ZorroSign. "As the only digital signature provider built on the blockchain, we have successfully leveraged this technology to deliver the highest levels of data privacy and security for digital signatures, digital workflows, and document management solutions. We have also deployed identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) solutions that ensure users are who they claim to be, elevating authentication and identity services for our customers around the world."
"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our December 8 virtual awards ceremony."
As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.
