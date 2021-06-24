LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced the winners of the 2021 awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in RemoteTech solutions across the globe.
The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"In this past year we witnessed the most significant workforce shift in modern history with businesses adapting to remote work and hybrid work models almost overnight. Many of these changes will now be permanent," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "With this shift has come a surge in breakthrough innovation across all aspects of Remote Technology, truly empowering companies and their employees alike. In our second year for the RemoteTech Breakthrough awards we are incredibly proud to recognize these breakthrough technology innovators represented in our winners circle. Congratulations to all of our 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners."
The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services. All RemoteTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger technology industry.
The 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Leadership
Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year: Bonfyre
Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year: Dialpad
Overall Remote Tech Company of the Year: Zapier
Messaging & Communication
Business Phone System of the Year: Mitel MiClould Connect
Overall Remote Communication Solution of the Year: aircall
Video Conferencing
Video Collaboration Solution of the Year: Oslo
Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year: RingCentral Video®
Events and Hosting
Virtual Events Innovation of the Year: Welcome
Collaboration and Documentation
e-Signature Solution of the Year: ReadySign
Developer Collaboration Platform of the Year: Stack Overflow
Sourcing and Recruiting
Freelancer Hiring Platform of the Year: Trusty Oak
Job Marketplace of the Year: Talentpair
Overall Remote Team Hiring Platform of the Year: Lever
Overall Recruiting Solution of the Year: HiringThing
Teaching and Training
Online Learning Platform of the Year: Thought Industries
Employee Training Solution of the Year: TechSmith Camtasia
Onboarding & Performance Management
Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year: Pipefy
Employee Engagement Solution of the Year: Voodle
Team Analytics Solution of the Year: Motivosity
Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year: Engagedly
Benefits & HR
Payroll Provider of the Year: Deel
Employee Experience Platform of the Year: Kudos
HR Analytics Solution of the Year: Humantelligence
Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year: CoachHub
Virtual Office & Co-working
Virtual Remote Co-working Platform of the Year: goLance
Co-working Innovation of the Year: Wurkr
Collaborative Design
Overall Design Collaboration Company of the Year: Canva
Security
Identity Management Solution of the Year: Bio-key PortalGuard IDaaS
Remote Work Security Company of the Year: OneLogin
####
About RemoteTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
Bryan Vaughn, RemoteTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, bryan@remotetechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE RemoteTech Breakthrough