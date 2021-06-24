LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced the winners of the 2021 awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in RemoteTech solutions across the globe.

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"In this past year we witnessed the most significant workforce shift in modern history with businesses adapting to remote work and hybrid work models almost overnight. Many of these changes will now be permanent," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. "With this shift has come a surge in breakthrough innovation across all aspects of Remote Technology, truly empowering companies and their employees alike. In our second year for the RemoteTech Breakthrough awards we are incredibly proud to recognize these breakthrough technology innovators represented in our winners circle. Congratulations to all of our 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners."

The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services. All RemoteTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger technology industry.

The 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Leadership

Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year: Bonfyre

Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year: Dialpad

Overall Remote Tech Company of the Year: Zapier

Messaging & Communication

Business Phone System of the Year: Mitel MiClould Connect

Overall Remote Communication Solution of the Year: aircall

Video Conferencing

Video Collaboration Solution of the Year: Oslo

Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year: RingCentral Video®

Events and Hosting

Virtual Events Innovation of the Year: Welcome

Collaboration and Documentation

e-Signature Solution of the Year: ReadySign

Developer Collaboration Platform of the Year: Stack Overflow

Sourcing and Recruiting

Freelancer Hiring Platform of the Year: Trusty Oak

Job Marketplace of the Year: Talentpair

Overall Remote Team Hiring Platform of the Year: Lever

Overall Recruiting Solution of the Year: HiringThing

Teaching and Training

Online Learning Platform of the Year: Thought Industries

Employee Training Solution of the Year: TechSmith Camtasia

Onboarding & Performance Management

Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year: Pipefy

Employee Engagement Solution of the Year: Voodle

Team Analytics Solution of the Year: Motivosity

Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year: Engagedly

Benefits & HR

Payroll Provider of the Year: Deel

Employee Experience Platform of the Year: Kudos

HR Analytics Solution of the Year: Humantelligence

Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year: CoachHub

Virtual Office & Co-working

Virtual Remote Co-working Platform of the Year: goLance

Co-working Innovation of the Year: Wurkr

Collaborative Design

Overall Design Collaboration Company of the Year: Canva

Security

Identity Management Solution of the Year: Bio-key PortalGuard IDaaS

Remote Work Security Company of the Year: OneLogin

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

