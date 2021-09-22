SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the first phase of judging completed, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2021 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards.
"Just like the increasingly competitive SaaS marketplace, we received a record number of entries to our 2021 SaaS Awards. This shortlist represents a key step in selecting our final 2021 software award winners that will be announced later this fall," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.
OVERALL SAAS AWARD SHORTLIST
Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.
- 2Checkout (now Verifone)
- Alida
- AppFolio, Inc.
- Calabrio
- CallRail
- CallTrackingMetrics
- Chargify
- ChurnZero
- Discuss.io
- Hopin
- InfluxData
- Intercom
- InVision
- LiquidPlanner
- Marchex
- Next Caller
- OnDMARC / Red Sift
- Ontic
- PandaDoc
- Planhat AB
- Plivo
- POSTOPLAN
- Profit.co
- Quantum Metric
- Reputation
- Skilljar
- SpinCar
- Stack Overflow
- Thryv
- Workato
- Yext
- Zylo
SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS AWARD SHORTLIST
Selected using entrants submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.
- 15Five
- Alida
- AppFolio, Inc.
- CallRail
- Chargify
- Delighted
- Ellevation Education
- Expert Institute
- FreeWill
- GoCanvas
- Granulate
- HiringThing
- Hopin
- Pendo
- Quantum Metric
- Skilljar
- SmartHub
- Submittable
- Thryv
- TripleSeat
- Xero
- Zylo
ABOUT APPEALIE
The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.
Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.
Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.
Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
