NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 2021 SaaS Awards have been announced today. The SaaS Awards celebrates excellence and innovation in software across the globe, with categories including 'Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product' and 'Best SaaS for Web or App Development.'

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth for successful organizations.

"All entrants showcased a wealth of innovation. In all, the judges had an incredibly tough time picking final winners and congratulations are due for every organization.

"We also look forward to an extra-special celebration of excellence as the Cloud Awards returns this fall to celebrate a decade of recognizing excellence in cloud computing."

Hundreds of international organizations entered the SaaS Awards. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/

A sister program to the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, is now accepting submissions for a new 2021-22 program, with a deadline of 22 October.

SaaS Winners:

  • Best SaaS Product for Recruitment: HiringThing
  • Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training: Skyllful
  • Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education: Childcare CRM
  • Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT): Plume
  • Best SaaS Product for Energy & Utilities: Onebill
  • Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management: MonitorQA.com
  • Best SaaS for Productivity: Stack Overflow / Ping Identity
  • Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce/E-Shops: Cloudinary
  • Best SaaS Product for Web or App Development: Rookout
  • Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance: FinancialForce
  • Best SaaS Product for Management Accounting and Budgeting: Workiva
  • Best SaaS Product for HR: meQuilibrium
  • Best SaaS Product for Shipping, Inventory or Vehicle Logistics: ShipStation
  • Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management: Eventcube
  • Best SaaS for Business Management: AppFolio
  • Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality: Tripleseat
  • Best SaaS Product for CSR or Sustainability: Wolters Kluwer Enablon
  • Best SaaS Product for Agriculture & Farming: Webee
  • Best SaaS Product for Media & Publishing: Mux
  • Best SaaS Product for Healthcare / Pharmaceutical: Forcura
  • Best SaaS Product for Digital Marketing: Postoplan
  • Best SaaS Product for Financial Services: DailyPay
  • Best SaaS Product for E-Learning: CYPHER LEARNING
  • Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year: Apty
  • Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product: Simpplr Inc
  • Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing: DecisionLink
  • Best SaaS Product for PR, Brand Management or Stakeholder Engagement: PowerChord Inc
  • Best SaaS Product for Customer Services / CRM: ContactEngine
  • Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics: ThoughtSpot
  • Best SaaS Product for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management: Blue Yonder
  • Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM: Onshape Inc
  • Best SaaS Product for ERP / MRP: Unit4
  • Best Data-Driven SaaS Product: Trifacta
  • Best SaaS Newcomer: RealEyes
  • Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product: Siemplify
  • Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing: CodeLathe
  • Best Accessibility Innovation in a SaaS Product: StarLeaf
  • Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs: Alignable
  • Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product: Forward Networks

