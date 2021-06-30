NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 53.3% of website traffic is due to SEO. This number grew significantly due to Google's focus on user experience.
Its introduction of RankBrain, a user-focused search algorithm, led to more natural language recognition, user experience metrics such as time on page and bounce rates, as well as quality metrics like sentence structure and grammar - a far cry from the days of keyword stuffing.
In fact, DesignRush SEO experts claimed that "2021 SEO focuses more on the UX and less on keywords," advising brands to tailor their websites mainly to the users' needs.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 9,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the latest trends in SEO optimization.
These are the trends that SEO experts recommend to watch out for in 2021:
1. UX IS NOT ONLY FOR THE USER
While businesses create content for their target market, Social Sellinator Co-Owner Katja Breitwieser stated that algorithms also benefit from the same user experience.
- "A good user experience makes all the difference," said Breitwieser. "Easy navigation is essential – it helps Google's crawlers scan your content and determine your SERP rankings. With good headings, short paragraphs, and structured folders, as well as a website optimized for mobile, you will be able to improve your rankings, lower your bounce rate and get better conversion."
2. WEBSITES THAT TELL BRAND STORIES WILL PERFORM BETTER ONLINE
Digital marketing remains the most direct medium for brand promotions and the market knows that. Matcha Design's Principal & Creative Director Chris Lo shared his thoughts on what the current market expects from brands in 2021 and how it will affect online performance.
- "Your website is the core of your online presence," said Lo. "Getting your users to land and stay there depends on your User Experience (UX). When targeting Millennials and Gen Z, they are socially savvy and don't like being 'sold' to. Instead, they value a unique, original story that's honest and heartfelt."
3. TECHNOLOGIES THAT IMPROVE USER EXPERIENCE WILL HELP IMPROVE SEO
The focus on user experience gave birth to new technologies that aim to take online experiences to the next level. WebMeridian's SEO Specialist Vyacheslav Konyshev shared how these features will affect SEO and digital marketing in the future.
- "Now we see that voice search and AR features are being integrated into eCommerce stores more and more," said Konyshev. "In the future, it will be necessary to use these technologies to achieve conversions, grow sales and strengthen the brand."
To help businesses keep up with the changing digital landscape, DesignRush released the June list of the top search engine optimization experts:
