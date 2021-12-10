NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coping With Change—In the spite of the Pandemic, designers from around the world still found inspiration and entered innovative design solutions to the Spark Design Awards. Of the many themes submitted, Spark Judges were encouraged to find designers addressing social, health and environmental changes head-on.

Well-known companies like IBM, Fitbit, Samsung, SOM, Philips/Signify, Google, Pepsico, HP and Polestar submitted their products along with smaller firms and student designers.

Given worldwide travel restrictions, juries took place online. Even with personal and professional challenges, these international design experts contributed to a passionate, 10-day discussion. Peter Kuchnicki, the Founder of Spark, described the judging as "an exciting opportunity to connect with bright minds and discuss the amazing innovations that have come out of another difficult year."

From a record number of entries, 98 designs most impressed the judges. The winners of the 2021 Spark Design Awards are listed below. They are all showcased in detail in the Spark Galleries.

Background

The Spark Design Awards core mission is to help create a better world though design excellence. Learn about this 16-year young organization and see more great design at the Spark website at www.sparkawards.com

Winning Design Name

Competition

Award

Organization

Full Nature

CleanTech

Platinum

Wolter & Yu

Forust 3D Printed Vine Collection

CleanTech

Gold

Forust & fuseproject

Blokable at Phoenix Rising

CleanTech

Bronze

Blokable

Eli Coffee Maker

Concept Pro

Gold

Etekcity

IBM SPSS Statistics

Digital

Platinum

IBM

IBM Maximo Mobile

Digital

Gold

IBM

IBM Maximo Monitor

Digital

Gold

IBM

Fitbit Inspire 2 UX

Digital

Silver

Fitbit, LLC.

Fitbit Luxe UX

Digital

Bronze

Fitbit, LLC.

Rise of Phoenix

Experience

Gold

Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp

Immunity Together

Graphic

Gold

Gov Newsom Social Innovation

PepsiCo Foundation

Graphic

Silver

PepsiCo Design & Innovation

GXO: Logistics

Graphic

Silver

Lippincott

Pride Graphic

Graphic

Bronze

Dell Technologies

Vave

Health

Platinum

Box Clever

Omnicell Syringe Dispenser

Health

Gold

Whipsaw

My Heart Lab App

Health

Silver

Samsung Research America

My Lung Health App

Health

Silver

Samsung Research America

Clio Dashboard App

Health

Bronze

Samsung Research America

Pepsi  & Mexico Culture Can Series

Package

Gold

PepsiCo Design & Innovation

Relish

Package

Gold

Card79

Alienware Aurora R13 Desktop

Package

Gold

Dell Technologies

Mirinda Unexpected Combo Winter LTO

Package

Silver

PepsiCo Design & Innovation

Pepsi x NFL - Mexico

Package

Silver

PepsiCo Design & Innovation

Teafference

Package

Bronze

UNIST / Disegno T9

Zippo System

Package

Bronze

Zippo China

The Wings of Fate

Package

Bronze

Zippo China

Take-Out Public Furniture

Product

Platinum

Landscape Forms

Fitbit Ace 3

Product

Platinum

Fitbit, LLC.

Google Pixel Buds

Product

Platinum

Google LLC

Nest Cam -Indoor

Product

Platinum

Google LLC

Alienware Aurora R13/R14 Desk

Product

Gold

Dell Technologies

Dell UltraSharp Webcam

Product

Gold

Dell Technologies

Cisco Meraki MV2 Flex Cam

Product

Gold

Cisco Systems

Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

Product

Gold

Google LLC

Fitbit Luxe

Product

Gold

Fitbit, LLC.

Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses

Product

Silver

The Ocean Cleanup

Profile Lighting

Product

Silver

Landscape Forms

Nest Cam -Outdoor

Product

Silver

Google LLC

WDL Washing Machine

Product

Silver

Whipsaw

TCL Zoom Wand Remote

Product

Silver

Whipsaw

Aqua Pet Water Fountain

Product

Bronze

Shenzhen Laika Technology

Vuse ePod 2 & Charger

Product

Bronze

British American Tobacco

ART

Product

Bronze

Sodastream

Bulb-Shape Light

Product

Bronze

Guangzhou Yiqi Ind. Design

Vaask

Product

Bronze

Vaask

Fitbit Charge 5

Product

Bronze

Fitbit, LLC.

Beachbuddy

Product

Bronze

Pebl furniture

Google Pixel 5a

Product

Bronze

Google LLC

Google Pixel Stand -2nd Gen.

Product

Bronze

Google LLC

Nest Doorbell

Product

Bronze

Google LLC

KODA Robot Dog

Product

Bronze

Whipsaw

Changjiang Insun Cinema

Space

Platinum

One Plus Partnership Limited

Babbuza Dreamfactory

Space

Platinum

SHUTER Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Edgewood House

Space

Platinum

Terry & Terry Architecture

Shoku-tei Sushi

Space

Platinum

Nature Times Art Design Co.,Ltd

Strait Culture & Art Centre

Space

Gold

PES-Architects & China Const Design

Ruyi

Space

Gold

Kris Lin International Design

Ada Wong & Eric Liu Project

Space

Gold

Littlemore Interior Design

Full Nature

Space

Gold

Wolter & Yu

Zhejiang Motorsport Park

Space

Gold

Apex Circuit Design & Ridge Partners

Graced by Nature

Space

Gold

Chinyu Design

Euro Center Jewish Scholarship

Space

Gold

SSP Ruethnick Architekten

SFC Shangying Cinema Luxe

Space

Silver

Pulse On Partnership Limited

White Mountain Club House

Space

Silver

Kris Lin International Design

Aroma Place

Space

Silver

Mizuiro Design

Guangzhou Lirendong Plan

Space

Silver

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Cultural Scape

Space

Silver

Shanghai Face Decoration Design

Winnovation

Space

Bronze

G Design

Misty Rain of Jiangnan

Space

Bronze

Shanghai Face Decoration Design

Flow

Space

Bronze

Kris Lin International Design

Jinan Sports Archive & Library

Space

Bronze

Vantree Design

XANADU

Space

Bronze

Xanadu Architectural Design

Agile Central Palace

Space

Bronze

Agile Group

Polestar Precept E-Car

Transport

Platinum

Polestar          

