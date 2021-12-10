NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coping With Change—In the spite of the Pandemic, designers from around the world still found inspiration and entered innovative design solutions to the Spark Design Awards. Of the many themes submitted, Spark Judges were encouraged to find designers addressing social, health and environmental changes head-on.
Well-known companies like IBM, Fitbit, Samsung, SOM, Philips/Signify, Google, Pepsico, HP and Polestar submitted their products along with smaller firms and student designers.
Given worldwide travel restrictions, juries took place online. Even with personal and professional challenges, these international design experts contributed to a passionate, 10-day discussion. Peter Kuchnicki, the Founder of Spark, described the judging as "an exciting opportunity to connect with bright minds and discuss the amazing innovations that have come out of another difficult year."
From a record number of entries, 98 designs most impressed the judges. The winners of the 2021 Spark Design Awards are listed below. They are all showcased in detail in the Spark Galleries.
Background
The Spark Design Awards core mission is to help create a better world though design excellence. Learn about this 16-year young organization and see more great design at the Spark website at www.sparkawards.com
Winning Design Name
Competition
Award
Organization
Full Nature
CleanTech
Platinum
Wolter & Yu
Forust 3D Printed Vine Collection
CleanTech
Gold
Forust & fuseproject
Blokable at Phoenix Rising
CleanTech
Bronze
Blokable
Eli Coffee Maker
Concept Pro
Gold
Etekcity
IBM SPSS Statistics
Digital
Platinum
IBM
IBM Maximo Mobile
Digital
Gold
IBM
IBM Maximo Monitor
Digital
Gold
IBM
Fitbit Inspire 2 UX
Digital
Silver
Fitbit, LLC.
Fitbit Luxe UX
Digital
Bronze
Fitbit, LLC.
Rise of Phoenix
Experience
Gold
Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp
Immunity Together
Graphic
Gold
Gov Newsom Social Innovation
PepsiCo Foundation
Graphic
Silver
PepsiCo Design & Innovation
GXO: Logistics
Graphic
Silver
Lippincott
Pride Graphic
Graphic
Bronze
Dell Technologies
Vave
Health
Platinum
Box Clever
Omnicell Syringe Dispenser
Health
Gold
Whipsaw
My Heart Lab App
Health
Silver
Samsung Research America
My Lung Health App
Health
Silver
Samsung Research America
Clio Dashboard App
Health
Bronze
Samsung Research America
Pepsi & Mexico Culture Can Series
Package
Gold
PepsiCo Design & Innovation
Relish
Package
Gold
Card79
Alienware Aurora R13 Desktop
Package
Gold
Dell Technologies
Mirinda Unexpected Combo Winter LTO
Package
Silver
PepsiCo Design & Innovation
Pepsi x NFL - Mexico
Package
Silver
PepsiCo Design & Innovation
Teafference
Package
Bronze
UNIST / Disegno T9
Zippo System
Package
Bronze
Zippo China
The Wings of Fate
Package
Bronze
Zippo China
Take-Out Public Furniture
Product
Platinum
Landscape Forms
Fitbit Ace 3
Product
Platinum
Fitbit, LLC.
Google Pixel Buds
Product
Platinum
Google LLC
Nest Cam -Indoor
Product
Platinum
Google LLC
Alienware Aurora R13/R14 Desk
Product
Gold
Dell Technologies
Dell UltraSharp Webcam
Product
Gold
Dell Technologies
Cisco Meraki MV2 Flex Cam
Product
Gold
Cisco Systems
Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro
Product
Gold
Google LLC
Fitbit Luxe
Product
Gold
Fitbit, LLC.
Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses
Product
Silver
The Ocean Cleanup
Profile Lighting
Product
Silver
Landscape Forms
Nest Cam -Outdoor
Product
Silver
Google LLC
WDL Washing Machine
Product
Silver
Whipsaw
TCL Zoom Wand Remote
Product
Silver
Whipsaw
Aqua Pet Water Fountain
Product
Bronze
Shenzhen Laika Technology
Vuse ePod 2 & Charger
Product
Bronze
British American Tobacco
ART
Product
Bronze
Sodastream
Bulb-Shape Light
Product
Bronze
Guangzhou Yiqi Ind. Design
Vaask
Product
Bronze
Vaask
Fitbit Charge 5
Product
Bronze
Fitbit, LLC.
Beachbuddy
Product
Bronze
Pebl furniture
Google Pixel 5a
Product
Bronze
Google LLC
Google Pixel Stand -2nd Gen.
Product
Bronze
Google LLC
Nest Doorbell
Product
Bronze
Google LLC
KODA Robot Dog
Product
Bronze
Whipsaw
Changjiang Insun Cinema
Space
Platinum
One Plus Partnership Limited
Babbuza Dreamfactory
Space
Platinum
SHUTER Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Edgewood House
Space
Platinum
Terry & Terry Architecture
Shoku-tei Sushi
Space
Platinum
Nature Times Art Design Co.,Ltd
Strait Culture & Art Centre
Space
Gold
PES-Architects & China Const Design
Ruyi
Space
Gold
Kris Lin International Design
Ada Wong & Eric Liu Project
Space
Gold
Littlemore Interior Design
Full Nature
Space
Gold
Wolter & Yu
Zhejiang Motorsport Park
Space
Gold
Apex Circuit Design & Ridge Partners
Graced by Nature
Space
Gold
Chinyu Design
Euro Center Jewish Scholarship
Space
Gold
SSP Ruethnick Architekten
SFC Shangying Cinema Luxe
Space
Silver
Pulse On Partnership Limited
White Mountain Club House
Space
Silver
Kris Lin International Design
Aroma Place
Space
Silver
Mizuiro Design
Guangzhou Lirendong Plan
Space
Silver
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Cultural Scape
Space
Silver
Shanghai Face Decoration Design
Winnovation
Space
Bronze
G Design
Misty Rain of Jiangnan
Space
Bronze
Shanghai Face Decoration Design
Flow
Space
Bronze
Kris Lin International Design
Jinan Sports Archive & Library
Space
Bronze
Vantree Design
XANADU
Space
Bronze
Xanadu Architectural Design
Agile Central Palace
Space
Bronze
Agile Group
Polestar Precept E-Car
Transport
Platinum
Polestar
