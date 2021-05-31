WALNUT, Calif., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Thermaltake's first multi-colored series of products including, Chassis, Memory, Power Supplies, and Gaming Chairs at the 2021 Thermaltake Expo June Virtual Exhibition.
"As we enter a new season, Thermaltake is ready to introduce some bold new colors. We are launching several fan-favorite iconic products in different color-washes. We want to offer our audience— the gamers, modders, and PC DIY enthusiasts more customization options. Choose your color and design, and make "Your MOD, Your Way." Said Kenny Lin, the CEO of Thermaltake.
The concept is to provide more colored and tailored products to the audience allowing them to have more building options and to be able to select the colors that best reflect their moods and personality. The first of the lineup is the turquoise series which includes the Tower 100 Turquoise and TOUGHRAM RGB Turquoise 3600MHz. The launch of the special color models gives users more options and flexibility to choose from modding their PC and matching the decorating tone of their own space. Thermaltake is ready to present to all PC enthusiasts a feast for the eyes!
The Tower 100 Mini Chassis: Turquoise, Metallic Gold, and Racing Green
The Tower 100 is a mini but delicate chassis with a vertical body design. It's set up with three 4mm tempered glass windows at the front, left, and right sides, providing panoramic viewing and an easy way for users to access the interior by removing the top panel. Moreover, it is unnecessary to worry about the cooling performance due to two preinstalled 120mm standard fans. Thanks to its sophisticated internal layout, it helps tidy up cable management and ensures a smooth air intake and exhaust to keep the interior temperature low. The Tower 100 delivers excellent compatibility in the clearance of the chassis interior. The chassis supports a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 190mm, VGA with a maximum length of 330mm, and a power supply with a length of up to 180mm. Hence, it comes with two side brackets for 2.5" SSDs and two of 2.5"/3.5" HDD at the rear (without a rear fan).
Memory: TOUGHRAM RGB Turquoise and Racing Green DDR4 3600MHz (8GB x 2)
TOUGHRAM RGB series boasts a unique design that is distinguished from standard gaming memory modules. Thermaltake has previously expanded the new models with Racing Red and Metallic Gold. The brand new Turquoise and Racing Green models are added to the lineup and will be showcased at the Thermaltake Expo. Thermaltake is dedicated to providing more creative options for users to create a unique style that stands out from the rest.
Built with the highest quality of components to the highest standards, all ICs of TOUGHRAM RGB are tightly screened and coated with a ten-layer PCB, constructed with 10μ gold fingers and a 2oz copper inner layers to enhance stability. Featuring 10 super-bright addressable LEDs, the TOUGHRAM RGB delivers 16.8M full-spectrum RGB color with dynamic lighting effects. Users can select preferable lighting effects from over 25 modes in real-time monitor temperature, frequency, and performance via a user-friendly interface. In addition, the module can be synchronized with TT RGB Plus compatible components to create a stunning LED illumination theme for the PC build by the NeonMaker Light Editing Software. NeonMaker allows users for advanced lighting configurations to customize the timeline of lighting effects.
Power Supplies: TOUGHPOWER GF1 650/750/850W Snow
The TOUGHPOWER GF1 Gold Series power supplies now come with a snow-white appearance and are available in three wattage options- 650W/750W/850W. It has been a while since Thermaltake brought out a white-colored PSU to the market. But since then, the TOUGHPOWER series allows users to have even more options when building their systems, such as a complete white-themed build. Moreover, The TOUGHPOWER GF1 Gold Series power supplies come with a zero cable platform that connects the back panel and the PCB with a copper plate for better heat dissipation, solving the problem of dealing with messy cables improving the output power quality. The PSU comes with a fully modular low-profile flat cable that offers cable selection for users while powering the system at an advantageous voltage.
This series guarantees continuous, stable, and quiet performance by featuring a 140mm hydraulic bearing fan with intelligent RPM controls and premium quality Japanese main capacitors. Plus, all ripples are lower than 30mV on +12V, +5V, or +3.3V from 0% to 100% load to provide steadier operation and allow the key components to function longer. The voltage regulation is set to no more than ±2% for major rails and is stricter than Intel's standard of ±5% to meet the utmost performance.
At the 2021 Thermaltake EXPO June, the GF1 Snow series is unfolded. The white PSU is quite rare on the market, and it looks extra enthralling, matching our Snow edition chassis.
ARGENT E700 / E700 GT Real Leather Gaming Chairs
The new Thermaltake gaming chair brings gaming experiences to the next level. This gaming chair combines the best of both worlds - the aesthetics of a spacecraft-like design with functionality. ARGENT E700 / E700 GT Real Leather Gaming Chairs focus on a unique one-piece curved-back chair design and the tempting colorful appearance; apart from its initial metallic silver, various colors choose from black, white, space gray, green, blue, and orange. ARGENT E700 series is built with an adjustable headrest and a real leather-wrapped seat with an air vent design to ensure the chair has good comfortability. The side handles for tilting and elevating allow adjustments on the fly.
Featured with a wire-control mechanism with multi-lockable positions, class-4 gas spring for height adjustments, a premium grade 5-star aluminum alloy base and large 3" caster wheels ensure stability and safety.
Thermaltake launched in 1999, first specializing in air cooling and successfully debuting the world's first turbine air cooler, the "Golden Orb". Since then, Thermaltake has taken the world by storm and become the leader in computer hardware and peripherals in the DIY PC market. Homing in on their 3 main lines ("Key 3"), Thermaltake delivers seamless cases, power supplies, and cooling products. The "Key 3 Spirit" represents Thermaltake's promise toward its users; the promise to provide products that display "Quality Performance & Reliability." The "Key 3 Spirit" is the foundation for all Thermaltake products and is the reason for Thermaltake's continuous success worldwide.
