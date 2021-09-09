MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has slashed prices on the ezAccounting 2021 single user version. Now available for a limited time at a reduced price of $129. This is a savings of $30! Business owners and HR staff that were previously considering switching to an in-house payroll and business task software can now take advantage of the cost break and begin processing payroll and business tasks immediately.

"ezAccounting 2021 software accommodates growing businesses owners with new lower cost for a limited time of 129.00," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

There is never a cost or obligation to set up and test ezAccounting business software before purchasing it. This gives customers a greater peace of mind. Download today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

ezAccounting business software is by far one of the easiest and least expensive applications on the market today. The main features include, but are not limited to:

  • No yearly update fees for accountants and business owners who do not need to utilize the payroll portion of the application
  • Easily tracks cash transactions
  • Handles payments to vendors by cash and handles cash transfers between accounts.
  • Track profits and costs for small to midsize businesses
  • Print invoices, receipts, estimates and other forms at no additional cost
  • Supports unlimited companies with one flat rate on the single machine
  • Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Please note: preprinted forms required for copy A W2 and W3 processing)
  • Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports

Price reduced with ezAccounting for $129.00 for a limited time for single user version (Regularly 159.00) Customers are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.ccom

Twitter

 

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.