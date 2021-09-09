MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has slashed prices on the ezAccounting 2021 single user version. Now available for a limited time at a reduced price of $129. This is a savings of $30! Business owners and HR staff that were previously considering switching to an in-house payroll and business task software can now take advantage of the cost break and begin processing payroll and business tasks immediately.
"ezAccounting 2021 software accommodates growing businesses owners with new lower cost for a limited time of 129.00," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
There is never a cost or obligation to set up and test ezAccounting business software before purchasing it. This gives customers a greater peace of mind. Download today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
ezAccounting business software is by far one of the easiest and least expensive applications on the market today. The main features include, but are not limited to:
- No yearly update fees for accountants and business owners who do not need to utilize the payroll portion of the application
- Easily tracks cash transactions
- Handles payments to vendors by cash and handles cash transfers between accounts.
- Track profits and costs for small to midsize businesses
- Print invoices, receipts, estimates and other forms at no additional cost
- Supports unlimited companies with one flat rate on the single machine
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Please note: preprinted forms required for copy A W2 and W3 processing)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
Price reduced with ezAccounting for $129.00 for a limited time for single user version (Regularly 159.00) Customers are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
