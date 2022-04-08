GWO tells you months in advance - where hurricanes will landfall and their intensity – predicted the last 17 landfall locations
TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Florida based hurricane prediction organization Global Weather Oscillations Inc. (GWO) (http://www.globalweatheroscillations.com) – is the only organization that utilizes ClimatePulse technology for predicting the Hot Spot locations for hurricane landfalls – months in advance.
GWO issues Atlantic Basin hurricane landfall locations for 13 different prediction zones, with the predictions available 5-months prior to the beginning of the hurricane season. GWO's ClimatePulse technology predicted all 17 United States hurricane landfalls that have occurred since 2016. GWO's hurricane and tropical storm Hot Spot locations are near 90 percent accurate.
GWO's senior research scientist Professor David Dilley says that "although 2022 will have fewer named storms than the record breaking 30 in 2020, and the 21 named storms in 2021 - the upcoming season (2022) will again be stronger than the long-term average of 12 named storms, and it will be more destructive than last year due to strong hurricanes landfalling in densely populated areas". Professor Dilley is predicting 16 named storms in the Atlantic Basin - 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. Expect 5 hurricane landfall hot spots in the Atlantic Basin this year. The United States will have at least 3 hurricane landfalls - 2 of them being major impact hurricanes.
Professor Dilley will be a featured speaker at the International Hurricane Protection Association (INTHPA.com) conference in Deerfield Beach Florida on May 13th. His powerful presentation will discuss several topics and provide additional details concerning the upcoming hurricane season, predicted sea level rises, errors in measuring atmospheric carbon dioxide – and chaotic weather .
Professor Dilley will discuss predictions that are calling for sea level rises of between 14 to 18-inches during the next 27 years along the Atlantic and Gulf Costs. But will this occur? Professor Dilley will provide strong evidence and reasons why this will not occur. And finally, Is the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide since the year 1850 all due to human activity as reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)? Professor Dilley will present new peer reviewed published research showing major errors concerning how historical and real time atmospheric carbon dioxide are measured, interpreted, and reported – and how this will affect future climate predictions for either global warming or cooling cycles, and sea levels.
Join GWO's Interactive Hurricane Outlook and Tracking Webinars During the 2022 Hurricane Season – Your First Webinar is Free.
During the hurricane season, Meteorologists David Dilley and Brad Sussman will conduct weekly 14-day outlook webinars, and daily tracking webinars when a hurricane is expected to form and influence any one of GWO's 13 prediction zones. The webinars are interactive - the attendees can ask questions during and after the webinar.
Because GWO's ClimatePulse Hurricane Tracking Technology already knows where the hurricane landfall hot spots will be during the 2022 season, the interactive tracking webinars are extremely important by providing - more time to prepare – and more accurate path and strength predictions to GWO's clients.
