DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of 5G in Customer Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores how 5G, the next generation of wireless network technology, will help companies achieve CX goals. Case studies are provided to illustrate the value of 5G.

Highly proactive and engaging interactions create positive experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed even more emphasis on these interactions, as customers expect organizations to be empathetic when responding to queries and providing resolutions in an efficient manner.

However, lockdowns and other physical restrictions have established the challenging nature of delivering exceptional customer service in recent times, and organizations have had to find ways to improvise quickly.

Data, analytics, automation, and digital solutions have reshaped the ways organizations interact with their customers; as a result, organizations are modernizing how they manage the CX across all channels of communication. 

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on 5G
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis - 5G in CX

  • Overview of Customer Experience and 5G
  • Impact of 5G on CX
  • Top Potential Benefits of 5G Connectivity
  • Use Cases of 5G in CX
  • Growth Restraints for 5G

3 Growth Opportunity Universe - Impact of 5G in Customer Experience (CX)

  • Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Deployments for Personalized Customer Experience
  • Growth Opportunity 2: 5G-enabled Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) for Faster Customer Experience
  • Growth Opportunity 3: 5G-enabled Network Slicing for Seamless Customer Experience

4 The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n24e4t

