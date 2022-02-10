SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camera IQ, (http://www.cameraiq.com), the no-code design platform for AR, announced today the launch of its report on the state of the industry: "The Gateway to the Metaverse: AR Marketing & Consumer Behavior in 2022." In the report, survey data collected from 1,500 US consumers reveals the extent to which consumers crave AR experiences, how AR affects their relationships with the brands that use it, and how it serves as a gateway to the metaverse. According to the survey, 76% of consumers have already used AR one way or another, and more than half of those who have not yet tried AR say they hope to do so in the future.
Other key takeaways from the report include:
- AR experiences often go 'viral': 78% of consumers say they are likely to share a brand's AR experience with their community, while 53% say they have already shared AR content on social media. More than 4 out of 10 are more likely to share an AR experience on social media than other types of brand posts.
- AR accelerates the buyer's journey: 59% of consumers say they would be more likely to purchase a product they've seen visualized through AR. Meanwhile, 82% said they would likely feel positive towards a brand that used AR to educate them about products or services, and 39% went so far as to say they prefer when brands use AR over all other types of content.
- AR offers several crucial use cases for brands: Among consumers who have used AR, product visualizations are the most common experience at 39%. 36% have engaged with virtual try-ons of clothing, makeup, and accessories. 32% have played AR-based games on their mobile devices.
- Social media "Stories" sets the stage for AR: 91% of consumers claim to use Stories, making them an almost universal part of the social media experience. 72% even say they use Stories multiple times a week, and 44% say they do so daily. What makes Stories so popular? They serve as an axis for both creation and discovery. Stories create a portal between a user and their community, and the bridge is camera-based content.
"We are excited to launch this report on the state of AR today," says Allison Ferenci, CEO and cofounder of Camera IQ. "If social media platforms are the gateway to the metaverse, then augmented reality is the key. This report illuminates the urgent opportunity for brands to incorporate AR into their existing multichannel strategies. Consumers are already primed for mobile AR, so brands that choose to wait for an invitation to a single entry point into the metaverse are sure to be left behind."
Bumble, Away, and Smashbox are just a few of the companies that have partnered with Camera IQ to incorporate AR experiences into their marketing strategies. These major brands have demonstrated how augmented reality complements mainstream channels like social media, SEO, and influencer marketing campaigns. As the "Augmented Reality Marketing & Consumer Behavior in 2022" report shows, mobile commerce and consumer behavior are moving further and further into the metaverse. In that landscape, AR is the missing piece that will allow companies to level up and offer the experiences that consumers expect.
To download the report, visit https://info.cameraiq.com/ar-marketing-and-consumer-behavior-in-2022.
About Camera IQ
At Camera IQ, we believe the camera is the future of consumer engagement. Our no-code AR design platform enables brands to engage audiences at every touchpoint of the customer journey. Using Camera IQ, creators and brands can easily transform their products and brand message into rich augmented reality experiences in a matter of minutes, with no technical expertise required. Leading brands such as Away, ViacomCBS, Universal Music Group, Atlantic Records, Nestlé, EA, and MAC Cosmetics use Camera IQ to launch AR campaigns for brand engagement and virtual try-ons at scale. Learn more at http://www.cameraiq.com.
# # #
Media Contact:
Lauren Tascan
Fluid Group
lauren @ fluidprgroup.com
Company Contact:
Carolina Leon Foti
Head of Marketing
carolina @ cameraiq.com
Media Contact
Matt McAllister, Fluid PR, Inc., +1 (510) 229-9707, matt@fluidprgroup.com
SOURCE Camera IQ