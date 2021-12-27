NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviator.nyc was founded in mid-2019, providing flight training for people looking to fly as a hobby. The founder of Aviator.nyc is Julian Alarcon, a Boeing 777 pilot for a US Legacy Carrier.

Since its founding, aviator.nyc has provided an ideal location for pilots in New York City to supplement their flight training , access to experienced flight instructors who are airline pilots, and high fidelity flight simulator.

Early 2020, aviator.nyc relocated to New Jersey and thank to the help of ABS Dentestriy Ft. Lee and The Counseling & Wellness Center of NJ temporarily ran the simulator while during the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the flight instructors at aviator.nyc, created a youtube channel and developed flight training videos to better the clients help their clients in their flight training.

Early 2021, the flight simulator was relocated back to Manhattan, where it has returned to its normal operation.

During this time, they have provided flight instruction to kids as young as 8 years old to pilots looking to get hired at airlines.

Plans for 2022:

