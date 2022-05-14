The 2022 Virtual NCWIT Summit on Women and Information Technology, happening May 16-19, offers workshops and keynotes focused on research-based approaches to creating inclusive, equitable, and accessible tech cultures. A slate of nationally recognized thought leaders, representing viewpoints from the tech industry as well as K-12 and higher education, will share insights, tips, strategies, and stories to spark conversations that lead to action for change.
BOULDER, Colo., May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This online thought leadership series focused on improving diversity and equity in the computing field is free and open to the public.
Zoom registrations for each session are available at https://ncwit.org/summit/2022/, and all sessions will cross-stream at ncwit.org/livestream.
With women representing only 26 percent of the U.S. computing workforce in 2021, there is a critical need for attention to the issue of inclusion and equity in the tech field. The NCWIT Summit is an annual opportunity for educators, entrepreneurs, executives, and social scientists from across industries and disciplines to immerse themselves in data-driven recommendations for increasing girls' and women's meaningful and influential participation in computing.
The lineup of expert speakers and topics includes:
- Julie Battilana, Professor at Harvard Business School, "Harnessing Power for Positive Impact"
- Brad McLain and Catherine Ashcraft, NCWIT Research Scientists, "Powertilt: Examining Power, Influence, and the Myth of Meritocracy Within Technology Teams"
- Damon A. Williams, Nationally Recognized DEI Expert, "Navigating the New Normal: Renewal, Allyship, and Joy During the Twin Pandemics"
- Bethy Leonardi and Sara Staley, Co-founders of A Queer Endeavor, "Queering Leadership" and "Inclusive K-12 Education"
- NCWIT Pioneer in Tech Award Celebration with 2022 Awardee Frances "Poppy" Northcutt
"The computing discipline has widely been viewed as central to improving our lives. However, when some groups of people are systemically excluded from participating in the development of new technologies, we risk creating products that primarily benefit some segments of the population," said NCWIT President and CTO Terry Hogan. "It's never been more important to ensure that the computing products and services we rely on are created by a diverse group of people. The NCWIT Summit allows our change-leader network to come together and be inspired to continue their work in adopting effective, research-based strategies that facilitate reform in computing classes and technical organizations."
View the full 2022 vNCWIT Summit agenda (ncwit.org/summit/2022) for details. NCWIT is deeply grateful for the support of 2022 Virtual NCWIT Summit Sponsors PNC, Bloomberg, and Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets.
About NCWIT
NCWIT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit chartered in 2004 by the National Science Foundation (NSF) that convenes, equips, and unites nearly 1,500 change leader organizations nationwide to increase the influential and meaningful participation of girls and women — at the intersections of race/ethnicity, class, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, and other historically marginalized identities — in the field of computing, particularly in terms of innovation and development. Find out more at http://www.ncwit.org.
