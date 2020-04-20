WARSAW, Ind., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a stay-at-home order threatened to cancel its highly anticipated digital marketing workshop on April 16, 212 Media Studios came up with a new plan: hosting the workshop virtually. While it was originally open to only a handful of Kosciusko County organizations, the online seminar accommodated a group from across the country.
"Within hours of sending the invitation, we had already received 100 registrations," says Chief Marketing Officer David Phelps. "It was great to have so many people tuning in throughout the U.S. to learn how to engage donors."
During the workshop, specialists from 212's team covered best practices in digital marketing through websites, social media, email and more. Guests also had the opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session at the end.
"Because of the current pandemic, many organizations are facing canceled events and uncertain futures," says 212 Project Manager & Inbound Marketing Specialist Julia Koorey. "With this workshop, we wanted to show these company leaders how to engage their audience online so they don't have to worry about losing their revenue streams and contacts."
The digital marketing workshop was the first of four events that 212 Media Studios has planned for 2020. To receive more information about 212's services and upcoming events, email info@212mediastudios.com.
212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.
Contact: Bailey Gerber
Phone: 574-269-0720
Email: bgerber@212mediastudios.com