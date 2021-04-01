By VAB

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VAB's Proven Strategies & Tactics In Audience-Based TV Buying provides advertisers with 23 brand case studies across 16 different product categories demonstrating the business impact of shifting from a demographic-based TV buy to an audience-based buying approach. Business outcomes include KPIs like incremental reach, website visits and in-store foot traffic.

Audience-based buys drive upper funnel metrics like incremental reach, awareness and recall

Audience-based buying can expand reach and drive brand recall by targeting the consumers who are most likely to be interested in a brand or product based on their interests and shopping behaviors.

A DTC consumer electronics brand worked with TV Squared to optimize its existing OTT campaign to expand reach and target new households. By including unexposed households, reach was boosted 35% per month.

A leading CPG brand needed to efficiently allocate spend and maximize reach within its linear TV buy. Working in conjunction with Amobee to leverage data-driven linear TV planning and optimization, the brand achieved a 24% improvement in strategic target reach.

A major pharmaceutical brand needed to increase market share by raising awareness amongst physicians who prescribe competitive drugs. DeepIntent® matched the brand's National Provider Identifier list with their HCP universe to identify and target on a 1:1 basis on smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices, resulting in a target reach of 62%.

Audience-based buys drive lower funnel metrics like website visits, in-store foot traffic and sales

By targeting the most relevant consumers with an ad, brands increase the likelihood that the intended audience will be motivated to act (e.g. make a purchase, download an app, subscription sign-ups, bookings)

A leading luxury resort group sought to increase traffic to their website. Using NBCU's AdSmart audience targeting solution, the brand ran an addressable TV cross-screen video campaign to reach their custom 'traveler' target and achieved a 50% lift in visitation to the advertiser's homepage. 

A beauty retail company needed to increase its store traffic. Using its Precision1 tool, Lifetime created a custom linear and digital target of Beauty Enthusiasts. The brand achieved an in-store conversion rate lift 10x greater than the guarantee.

QUOTE: Danielle DeLauro, executive vice president, VAB: "Savvy, data-driven marketers are embracing audience-based buying to drive their business KPIs, ranging from awareness and incremental reach to website visits and sales. These 23 case studies, sourced across 16 different product categories covering a variety of business models and consumer targets, demonstrate the power of an audience-first buying approach and its ability to drive successful outcomes across a diverse cross section of marketers."

About VAB

VAB is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. VAB develops unique market insights and answers questions from a marketer's perspective, tackling the toughest issues with fresh thinking and supporting data.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/23-brand-success-stories-using-audience-based-tv-buying-to-drive-business-outcomes-301260337.html

SOURCE VAB

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.