NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergency light stick market size is expected to increase by USD 24.05 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The emergency light stick market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The market is driven by growth in the outdoor recreation business, increasing demand from military and law enforcement, and the penetration of battery-operated emergency light sticks. The market growth might face challenges owing to factors including the presence of toxic chemicals and low awareness.
TheEmergency Light Stick Market is segmented by Product (Chemiluminescent emergency light sticks and Battery-operated emergency light sticks) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The emergency light stick market covers the following areas:
Emergency Light Stick Market Sizing
Emergency Light Stick Market Forecast
Emergency Light Stick Market Analysis
- American Outdoor Brands Inc.
- Coghlans Ltd.
- Cyalume Technologies Inc.
- Dorcy International Inc.
- Lifegear safetech Pvt. Ltd.
- LUMICA USA INC.
- Nite Ize Inc.
- Orion Corp.
- Ready America Inc.
- The Coleman Co. Inc.
