SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions, announced that it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital-First Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2020. [24]7.ai received a differentiated rating in five of ten criteria, including agent experience, customer experience, routing and queuing, chatbots, and roadmap.
The [24]7 Engagement Platform, powered by [24]7 AIVA conversational AI engine, was among 13 solutions evaluated against 10 criteria. The evaluation found that [24]7.ai "leads with industry-specific predictive engagement. [24]7.ai's solution strengths include sophisticated AI backed by domain-specific intent libraries, a real-time decisioning engine, and a well-designed agent workspace. It integrates with Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, and Google Business Messaging."
Customers interviewed for the report praised [24]7.ai's solution, which predictively supports customers throughout their journeys. "The chatbot and the conversational intent engine is the best part of the solution," said one of the customers. "The ability to synthesize intent and create appropriate journeys or actions to assist customers has been great."
"During this unprecedented time, where consumers are sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's especially important for companies to be communicating digitally with their customers," said Lisa Matherly, Vice President of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "Companies looking for digital solutions are seeking the advice and opinions of experts, which is why we are honored to be recognized as a leader in the Forrester New Wave on Digital-First Customer Service Solutions."
To read an in-depth analysis of the [24]7 Engagement Platform and how it performs in several critical areas, download the report.
Connect with [24]7.ai
Follow us on Twitter: @24_7_inc and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-7-ai
Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/247US
About [24]7.ai
[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive, and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: https://www.247.ai/
[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
Contact
Ian Bain
[24]7.ai, Inc.
ian.bain@247.ai