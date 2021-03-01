DENVER, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A December 23 article on NBC12 Richmond reports on a particularly expensive bout of vandalism that occurred at the construction site of an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia. The article notes that the extensive damages are estimated to cost more than $20,000. As of the time of the article's publishing, no suspects had been named. Denver-based security firm United Protective Services LLC says that it's not surprising that vandals would target a vulnerable construction site such as a school, and the only way to truly protect a site from petty criminal activity is to host around-the-clock security.
United Protective Services says that petty criminals rarely target locations that have some sort of authoritative presence, whether it be private security or local police. Instead, most will look for locations that offer some element of secrecy, such as a construction site during off-hours or an abandoned structure. The security firm notes that construction sites, in particular, tend to offer a lot to criminals because the areas are generally easy to enter and valuable equipment and materials are abundant.
Public police forces cannot monitor all areas all the time, so construction site security patrol services offer the best solution for ongoing protection, the firm notes. By having private security, United Protective Services continues, most criminals are discouraged from targeting a protected property. This policy of deterrence is the first step towards protecting an area.
United Protective Services says that some criminals will still try and beat deterrence measures by finding cracks in a security patrol's route or posting. This is where state-of-the-art communications and surveillance equipment comes into play. The security firm notes that with clear CCTV footage that's reviewable in real time, security teams can monitor and respond to potential disturbances right away. Plus, video evidence can help identify criminals and serve as evidence.
United Protective Services adds that deterrence and comprehensive surveillance are only parts of the full equation though—response is equally as important. A quality security firm should only hire from the best candidate pool, carefully choosing recruits with an experienced background and calm demeanor. The firm says that in the unlikely event that deterrence fails, being able to trust hired security teams to handle issues properly is paramount for everyone's safety, including would-be troublemakers. Quality security will be able to appropriately respond to any given event, the firm concludes.
Readers can learn more about United Protective Services LLC by calling (720) 900-9101 or by visiting https://www.unitedprotectiveservicesllc.com/.
