Operations software company partnership brings access to a growing marketplace of industry solutions.
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 24/7 Software, Inc. ("24/7 Software") the world's leader in Operations Management software for Leisure, Sports, and Entertainment venues, today announced the launch of its Partner program. These partner relationships and integrations are designed to bring more agility to its growing ecosystem of products, which will allow for a higher value proposition for joint customers, attracts new customers, and increases customer retention.
With the new 24/7 Software Partner Program, 24/7 Software customers will more easily benefit from the right pre-qualified partners across a range of technology used in the Leisure Sports and Entertainment industry. These solutions include but are not limited to: Ticketing, CRM, HR/Payroll, Credentialing, and Visitor Management, Video Management and Access Control Systems, IoT Sensors, Emergency Management, Fan Feedback, and Analytics platforms.
"The 24/7 Partnership Program is the next step in our strategy to become the single-pane-of-glass in the Leisure Sports and Entertainment Industry," says Matthew Dobrosevic, VP of Product Integrations & Analytics. "We are extremely proud of the quality of the diversity of the partners we have collected for the initial rollout of this program. The real beneficiaries are our mutual customers who helped define the integrations on our platform, and their customers who will enjoy better and safer fan experiences while visiting the best venues in the world. We look forward to adding more partners and integrations as we grow the program going forward."
24/7 Software helps partners grow their business through collaboration on joint go-to-market efforts, enables innovative cross-platform technology solutions, and provides excellence in service through their mutual customers. 24/7 Software wants to invest in success by providing three partnership types in which to apply:
Solutions Partners – Industry leaders who can provide consulting, implementation, and advisory services to 24/7 Software customers. 24/7 Software will be seeking out interested parties later this year.
Technology Partners – Companies that want to build app integrations, design workflows, and grow their businesses by serving a mutual customer base.
Growth Partners – Businesses who want to reach new customers, collaborate on solution marketing, and pair industry expertise together to use for key use cases.
Current partnerships in place include:
24/7 Software and specific ticketing providers have partnered to create an integration to make real-time identity information available within the 24/7 software platform through two new features: Conversations Caller ID through its text message system and Investigative Fan Identity within its Incident Management System.
24/7 Software and Titan HST have partnered to offer to joint customers an integration to track broadcasts, chats, and actions in real-time communication.
24/7 Software and Accredit Solutions have partnered to offer a credentialing solution to joint customers, which can improve security and operations on game day.
24/7 Software and Lava.ai have partnered to deliver real-time incident details and be alerted of security details through personalized notifications for events.
24/7 Software and DropThought have partnered to automate incidents, customer requests, and work order creation from customer feedback.
"Emotions drive decisions. We are constantly pushing ourselves and the market to become more and more innovative at listening to these opportunities every day. On our mission to collect, manage and analyze incidents and feedback, anywhere - partnering with 24/7 Software brings a slew of new insights to further drive value for LSE operators and investors. And it is a delight working with their product team." -Navin Prasad, Head of Business at DropThought.
24/7 Software and GP PRO have partnered to provide shared customers with a single interface to integrate KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System data with other facility management technologies to simplify facility operations. The powerful integration enables automation for triggering work orders and collecting sensor-driven data. These features are expected to help increase accuracy, accountability, and efficiency.
"We see 24/7 Software, with its proven technology solutions and track record of success within the sports and entertainment industry, as an incredibly valuable partner as GP PRO continues to bring data-driven cleaning and maintenance to high traffic facilities looking to elevate the guest experience," said John Strom, Vice President and General Manager of Connected Solutions with GP PRO. "We're excited for what the future holds for our customers and their guests as a result of this partnership."
