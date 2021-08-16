MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedSec, a healthcare-focused cybersecurity company, announced today a partnership with 24By7Security, Inc, a premier full service national cybersecurity consulting firm. The agreement combines 24By7Security's deep IT security and compliance expertise with MedSec's extensive expertise in medical device security to produce a comprehensive medical device risk management program for hospitals.
With the rise of the connected hospital, increasing populations of medical devices are connected to hospital IT networks and the internet. This infrastructure has unique availability and security requirements, typically managed by different departments with disparate priorities and practices. General purpose security solutions do not address the unique challenges facing hospitals and healthcare infrastructure.
"Until this partnership between MedSec and 24By7Security, hospitals didn't have the option to deploy comprehensive, "start to finish" medical device security solutions," said John Hamm, MedSec's CRO. "Together we've built the first holistic program fully dedicated to hospital medical device risk management, from procurement to deployment to end-of life."
"24By7Security's unmatched expertise, from risk assessment and testing to HIPAA policies and procedures, allows us to offer the first program fully dedicated to hospital medical device requirements. We have the playbooks to reduce risk and costs by helping hospitals build internal centers of excellence leveraging their existing teams."
"MedSec has unmatched expertise in medical device security, based on years of work with device manufacturers globally, industry organizations, and standards bodies," commented Jim McKeen, 24by7 Security's Director of Business Development. "This partnership gives us the ability to offer hospitals a single source platform, purpose-built for their unique requirements, so they can reduce complexity and take full control of their medical device infrastructure."
Ryan Sanders, the Practice Leader vCISO at 24By7Security had this to say about the partnership: "Having a partner like Medsec, who is an industry leader in medical device security, is a valuable and trusted resource as we build security and governance programs for clients. We are excited to partner with Medsec and the future of medical device risk management."
For more information, contact Caston Thomas at CastonThomas@MedSec.com.
About MedSec
MedSec, located in Miami, Florida, is focused on the unique challenges of medical device cybersecurity, spanning the whole lifespan from the medical device manufacturers who design and build them, to the healthcare delivery organizations that use them. The company's leadership team includes among the most-respected healthcare cybersecurity experts in the world, many of whom are regular contributors to the security guidelines and regulations administered by the FDA and other international regulatory bodies.
About 24By7Security
24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are regulated such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education, and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171 and CMMC. To learn more, visit http://www.24By7Security.com.
Media Contact
Caston Thomas, MedSec, +1 586.530.4981, CastonThomas@MedSec.com
SOURCE MedSec