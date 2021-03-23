TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BowStern Marketing Communications (BowStern) recently announced a new initiative to revitalize the tourism industry and local economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Mayday: Tourism SOS is a contest that allows any city, state, DMO, or CVB across the country to enter for a chance to win a free year of marketing services, valued at $250,000.
"As our country begins to recover and reopen, we know that the ripple effects felt within the tourism industry will be long lasting," said Tom Derzypolski, President and Co-Founder of BowStern. "As a marketing agency that has the ability to help a destination bounce back more quickly – we felt a responsibility and calling to use our powers for good. Ultimately, this year of free marketing support will translate into jobs and an economic revitalization for the chosen community."
Visitors are vital for the economic growth of once-bustling cities. When people are ready to travel again, communities must have put in the work to remain top-of-mind amongst potential travelers. As part of this year-long marketing effort, the BowStern team will focus on helping increase exposure, interest and ultimately tourism to the winning destination.
The in-kind marketing program will be customized to fit the needs of the winning destination. It will include services such as: website rebuild, campaign design and activation, influencer marketing, and digital and public relations support. The deadline for interested parties to apply is midnight on March 31, 2021. From the initial pool of applicants, five organizations will be selected for interviews. The winning destination will be announced in early spring 2021.
For more information or to apply for the Project Mayday: Tourism SOS, please visit http://www.BowStern.com/MayDay.
About BowStern Marketing Communications
Recognized by Inc. as one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, BowStern is a full-service marketing firm that produces award-winning work, specializing in web design, content creation, public relations, social media, advertising, influencer marketing, and video production. Headquartered in Florida, BowStern handles a wide range of clientele spanning from coast to coast.
