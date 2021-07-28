NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The speakers market in the Consumer Electronics industry is poised to grow by USD 28.37 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the speakers market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 14%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of smart speakers will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Speakers Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Wireless Speakers
- Wired Speakers
- Product
- Stereo Speakers
- Smart Speakers
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the speakers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Speakers Market size
- Speakers Market trends
- Speakers Market industry analysis
The speakers market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing focus on AI-ready speakers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, privacy concerns associated with smart speakers will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the speakers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the speakers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors
